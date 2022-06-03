TV Recap: “The Kardashians” Season 1, Episode 8

We’re feeling great about episode 8. Khloe, Kim, and Kris start out at the matriarch’s place (that is only a hop skip and a jump away from Khlo’s new place) catching up per usual. Kourt is done with her cleanse and feeling fresh as ever. Now that she and Travis are feeling renewed, they’re going to try and conceive a child without IVF.

Scott visits Khloe’s new home and thinks it’s “spectacular.” She’s showing off her pantry and once again, spotlighting The Home Edit team’s talent. “I live to eat, I don’t eat to live,” Khloe says of her adoration of food as they stare at the array of sweets. The pair are such good friends and it's already starting to feel like old times again between them. Khloe has the brilliant idea to bring along Scott to visit Kris before the taping of her MasterClass because he always asks the best questions.

Kim and Khloe hit the gym, and by the gym, I mean their gym. During their workout, the sisters have an epiphany: they “hand-feed” the men in their lives. “We give them the cozy collection,” Khloe explains. From here on out Kim’s next relationships are going to be different: “Whatever relationship I’m in I just won’t allow that energy.” Speaking of new relationships, care to elaborate on Pete, Kim? This is THE episode, right…?

Despite the tease, we have to wait because first we need to sit in on a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney. They’re considering doing a collaboration with GOOP and POOSH, their respective brands. It could really expand Kourtney’s business. Gwyneth shares some words of wisdom about her unique married life and Kourt is completely inspired. This seems to be a match made in heaven; all they need is the perfect scent.

At Kris’s place, Kim shares that Mason’s “tune has changed” about Travis since the engagement. “You know getting a stepdad isn’t so bad,” she heard Mason explain to North. Both Kim and Kris really thought this was a beautiful moment of her cousin looking out for North. It also showed a glimmer of hope to Kim; perhaps there’s a shot that romance could work out in the future for her and her family.

And just like that, the elephant in the confessional room is brought centerstage. Are we talking about Pete or what? Readers, we are! Kim wanted to “really make sure” it was a bit more serious before she spoke about it publicly. Mid-confessional, she gets a call from the man of the hour and with a grin on her face, quickly answers and discloses she has a mic on. It seems like he’s making her laugh, and teasing her as she hangs up, “No, no, I’m not entertaining this… Bye babe.” Kim looks happy!

Going over to Kylie Cosmetics HQ, Khloe calls out her mom for a fake Emmy. Well, it’s real but it just wasn’t awarded to her. She’s manifesting it for herself and why not? MasterClass is reaching out to her, maybe the Academy is next. Scott and Khloe are doing their best to prep her with some questions and catchphrases and she seems pretty good. Minus some clunky phrasing about “chops.”

Back at the gym, it’s revealed that we’ve been following their story at the gym a lot lately because Kim is gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated. She is thrilled and upping her workout regiment in preparation for the photoshoot in the Dominican Republic. Following after, the girls shake their salads for the camera. No, really. They shake their salad in honor of the phenomenal trend they started on KUWTK. It’s giving the people what they want. And on that same path, Khloe tries her best for the viewers at home to pull the Pete tea from Kim. She starts off laying low, alluding to lots of laughter, but Khloe presses on, “Like stand-up comedy?”

Finally, Kim gives the rundown of her romance with Pete. Starting with their kiss on Saturday Night Live and followed by his absence at her after-party, she was interested. She asks an SNL producer for his number without the intention of a relationship; his reputation was intriguing. Yet, she realized he was “the best human being” she’s ever met and cares for how genuine he is. She’s getting a piece of normalcy within their relationship; watching tv, wearing sweats, and enjoying it all along the way.

Next up, Kourt is smelling candles. What a fun way to work. This collaboration is the perfect example of how two powerful women can come together, Kourtney explains. In the past, POOSH and GOOP were pinned against each other often in the press, but their two CEOs refuse to let that happen any further. Maybe the candle is just the beginning of a beautiful partnership.

Kris needs her neighbor-daughter Khloe to come over and assist her with her MasterClass prep. She’s a bit nervous, so she’s in her finest robes to calm down. As she hops into the bath, Khloe assures her mother that she’ll come to the recordings and support her. Before too much can be discussed, the bubbles in Kris’s bath begin to disappear and it’s not that kind of show – so we’re kicked out.

Looking glamorous as ever, Kris hops in front of the camera the next day like a natural. She wants to teach her audience “how to get to where you wanna be” and to remind them to never give up. Before they wrap, Khloe even hops into the conversation. What a bargain, MasterClass!

Just before the close of the episode, we’re introduced to Air Kim, Kim’s new plane. It’s a bit of a welcome-to-my-crib-moment as she shows the all cashmere plane. She’s heading to the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated shoot and continuing her journey of self-discovery.

Next week, internet icon Benny Drama hits the screen so you can’t miss episode nine of The Kardashians.

A new episode of The Kardashians drops every Thursday, only on Hulu.