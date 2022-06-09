TV Review – “Dream On” is a Captivating Story That Transcends the Sport of Basketball

When you hear the term “Dream Team,” some of the names that come to mind probably include Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. You can even Google it and you’ll find a dozen links on that team before you get a mention of the 1996 Women’s USA National basketball team.

That team accomplished something bigger than basketball though and that’s why they’re the focus of the new 30 for 30 documentary Dream On. The new documentary series follows the journey of the Women’s Dream Team every step of the way, both on and off the court.

Dream On grips you right from the beginning as a sports documentary. It jumps right into the story of the women’s olympic team coming up short at the 1992 olympics, where they took home bronze. Getting an audience invested in a sporting event that has already occurred is a difficult task, and this accomplishes that.

That becomes especially true as you get later and later into this series and there is more and more on the line for this team. You know the result, because this team is still known as the Dream Team, but through some really masterful storytelling, this series gets you hooked on the outcome of each game.

Dream On is about much more than sports though and that’s where the beauty of this series really lies. This team accomplished something much bigger than just bringing home a gold medal. This team revolutionized women’s sports and even helped create the WNBA. Hearing about what these players endured and the work they put into this incredible run and team and hearing them talk about the fact that they knew what they were sacrificing so much for, is really powerful and in some cases even emotional.

This three-part series specifically excels in an are in which 30 for 30 so often does, and that’s allowing the audience to hear from so many different voices. There is of course a on of incredible archival footage from the team’s formation and olympic run, but so many people also came back to talk about the team. And it goes so far beyond just the players and coaches, and into television personalities like Robin Roberts, NBA stars like Grant Hill and even President Bill Clinton.

Make no mistake though, the players are the stars of this series. The personalities of these players really shine through as we get to hear their stories. The audience gets a chance to connect with players like Lisa Leslie, Rebecca Lobo, Sheryl Swoopes and many others, and they do not disappoint. Each player gets the chance to talk about their unique experience and there are so many storylines for viewers to latch on to.

Overall, Dream On is another hit from ESPN’s 30 for 30 series and one of the best ever. In recent memory, the most talked about sports documentary has been The Last Dance, which followed Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. This feels very similar to that series in a lot of ways, including the personalities of those involved and the captivating storytelling every step of the way. The biggest difference between the two, is that this team accomplished something much bigger for the world of sports.

Dream On will premiere on ESPN on June 15 and will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.