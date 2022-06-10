TV Recap: “The Kardashians” Season 1, Episode 9

It’s hard to believe a family as wealthy and famous as the Kardashian family can still have a Bucket List to dream about, but that’s the title of episode 9.

We last left off with Kimberley getting surprised by her new beau Pete Davidson. It proves to be the little things that make this relationship swell because while she’s on a zillion-dollar private plane (a rough estimate!) she seems most thrilled about Pete’s gifted Dibs. Dibs, you know, the little ice cream bites you get in the movie theater? Well, Kim loves ‘em.

In the confessional, she says they’ve been together for a few months and she’s visibly smitten. When asked if she’s in love, she remains silent on the subject. It’s none of our business!

Back in LA, Kourt has lunch with her friend Stephanie and mentions she “has to eat quail eggs everyday.” They’re another trick to help her fertility and they don’t look amazing.

Steph bravely asks, while being filmed, how filming is going for her friend. This is a huge contrast from the last series.The fourth wall of the cameras were barely ever acknowledged and absolutely rarely, if ever, covered the family being unhappy in the editing room. Kourt says she’s frustrated her love story is getting “swirled” into a bunch of “Scott drama.” (And honestly, after seeing those episodes, some of us might agree with her). “It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist,” she says. She’s the happiest she’s ever been, she’s in an incredibly healthy relationship, and Kourt wants the show to respect that.

Traveling to the Dominican Republic, Kim just landed and she’s already busy. She has to shoot for Sports Illustrated and Skims’ new line of swimwear. Unfortunately, she’s not feeling great. It’s not COVID, but she is exhausted and it’s time to go to bed.

Kris takes Khloe to a cute place called Basta and orders cacio e pepe though she butchers the pronunciation. The pair catch up on Good American casting calls and rumors around Corey and Kris’s secret marriage (which Kris assures there’s nothing to worry about). Mother Kris pivots the conversation to Tristan’s constant desire to propose to Khloe, although Khloe is well aware of his intentions. Still, he’ll have to wait. Marriage isn’t easy, and although both Kris and Khloe know she’s a good wife, there’s still some trust to earn back on Tristan’s end.

Welcome to the reality television stage, Benny Drama. If you’re unfamiliar with his work, look. it. up. A hilarious comedian, primarily known for his work on Instagram and Tiktok, Benny Drama may possibly have the most iconic Kourtney Kardashian impression of all time. With his drawn on widow's peak, and hyper-nasal tone, he pokes fun at Kourtney’s recent goth moment so perfectly, that she’s even in on the joke. She loves how Benny is able to make fun of the whole family without ever pushing it too far.

At her friend Simon’s wedding, the pair met and although drunk, she remembered to ask for his collaboration on a Poosh project. “She’s a business woman,” Benny revered. Undoubtedly, Benny is well-prepared to dominate this Poosh parody.

Khloe is looking through the Good American rack along with CEO Emma. She’s always been proud of this brand and no matter how old it gets it’s always going to be her “baby.” It reflects a bit of her “old journey” of struggling to find clothes that fit her in department stores. Good American prides itself on solely selling its line to retailers that will buy the full size range. Every year, they do an open casting call for their upcoming “Good Squad” and this year they’re looking for about five new models to join.

As Benny Drama’s Kourt would say, “Trav, let’s mosh,” because it’s time to make some punk Kourt content. “This is heaven,” Benny shares in his Kravis frames. Twinsies Benny Drama and Kourt are all dolled up for the Poosh parody shoot and ready to go. Benny jumps in Kourtney’s bed, dons on some Halloween Disney ears, and mimics a Kourt K morning routine. Soon the subject herself, joins in on the fun and begins following Benny around her own house and acting like the good little theater major she is! “She’s a one-take-wonder,” Benny compliments his co-star.

Kendall’s behind the steering wheel as she and Khloe give Kylie a call to check-in. Social media is off of her phone and the nursery is done, so she’s ready to nest and have this baby. After showing off her parallel parking skills, Kendall and Khloe head into a baby store to pick up some gifts for the baby on the way… as well as buy all of the Madame Alexander dolls for Kris Jenner.

Although in absolute pain, and wanting “to die,” Kim tackles the photoshoot head first. Literally, she’s diving right into the waters of the Dominican Republic. Even though she’s coughing up a lung, she is glowing and getting some incredible shots. “This is like bucket list goals,” Kim exclaims looking at her photos. (So that’s what they dream about!)

Throwing it back to Zoom, Khloe is on the call with VP of Marketing for Good American Patrick Buchanan and preparing to surprise the final girls with the news that they made the Good Squad. On a call with the first model, Sophia, Khloe jumps out of thin Zoom air. Like a pro, Sophia remains calm and cool, but shifts into pure joy when she’s hit with news. “Whoever you are, I want that to shine,” Khloe expresses.

Soon enough, the models are in LA and posing for the Good American cam! “Celebrating women of all shapes, all sizes, and all races is bomb,” model Bree puts it simply. All of the models look incredible in their complete denim looks and are so grateful to be a part of the campaign. Khloe is overjoyed by her newest additions, completely in her element, and everything in her life is “in a really good place right now.” That could only mean one thing… Something is about to go wrong for our friend, Khloe.

Queue the camera crew running over to Kim K’s gym at 6:30 AM in the morning.

“Only important sh*t happens before 7:30 AM,” an unknown cameraman’s voice is heard through the rustling of cameras and boom mics. The crew walks into Kim mid-conversation in her gym with Kris on the other line. She’s talking about a declaration Tristan made about being with another woman on his 30th birthday and she’s absolutely livid. She sent him a screenshot and asked if Khloe even knew. The pieces are coming together: Tristan is in the middle of a paternity and Lawyer Kim is reading the full petition with his claims. Kourtney, Kylie, and Kim are shaken by the news and hurting for their sister, Khloe. “This has to be her final sign,” Kylie sighs.

With a final moment to spare, Khloe calls and Kim answers. She takes her first look at the news while Kim is on the line. Khloe had no idea.

A new episode of The Kardashians drops every Thursday, only on Hulu.