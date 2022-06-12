A Dream Come True for Vegans Thanks to Chef TJ at Cape May Cafe

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, sometimes finding options when eating out can be difficult. At Walt Disney World, they are incredible when it comes to special dietary restrictions, whether it is by choice or allergies. This past Saturday, I celebrated my birthday at Cape May Cafe at Disney's Beach Club Resort. This is a buffet style seafood restaurant, and as a vegan, there were very limited options on the buffet. This is where the magic of Disney comes in. Their head chef, named Chef TJ, is incredible. If you are a vegan, he will make a meal specially for your dietary needs.

Once you're seated, let your server know that you are a vegan or if you have any special dietary restrictions. They will inform Chef TJ and you will get the most incredible meal. This may not be the meal that is given every time at Cape May Cafe, but this is what we were served on June 11th, 2022.

He started out with roasted corn that was seasoned to perfection. Even though a member of our party was not vegetarian or vegan, he liked this corn better than what was on the buffet.

Following that, we were served garlic bread with beans, artichokes, and hummus. We are also given chips that were made in-house as well.

The food kept coming, with a bowl of soup that was sweet and spicy at the same time. It had mushrooms, spinach and was topped with a samosa with green onions and vegan sour cream.

The main entree hadn't even come yet, and when it did, we were already full, but we made room. It was honestly one of the best things I've ever had. It was potatoes with broccoli, asparagus, and other veggies topped with vegan meatballs. Everything was seasoned perfectly.

Make sure you save room for dessert because this is Chef TJ's specialty. At your table, he will bring you a dessert tower and drizzle a bottle of chocolate syrup on top.

That being said, for a restaurant that does not have very many vegan options, it is the best vegan meal I have ever had at Disney. Chef TJ does recommend coming after 8 p.m. so he can devote more time to your meal since he is also the head chef for the buffet as well.

If this Royal Treatment sounds familiar, Chef TJ used to be at Trail's End at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. He would give the same special treatment over there, and when he was moved to Cape May, many were sad. Thankfully, Disney has allowed him to continue this tradition of making vegans’ dreams come true.