Looking for a Dog Friendly Beach in Central Florida?

Are you planning your next vacation to Florida and bringing your four-legged best friend? If you are looking for something that you and your dog could do together, Canova Beach Park may be what you're looking for.

I was recently trying to find a beach that I could take my dog Yoda to since many of the beaches in the central Florida area are not pet-friendly. While doing a search, Canova Beach Park kept coming up at the top of the results.

Canova Beach Park is in Indianlantic, Florida, which is about an hour and a half from Walt Disney World. Once you get there, there are a list of rules which include:

They are open from dawn to dusk.

Dogs must have proof of current rabies vaccinations and a license.

All dogs must be on a leash at all times.

No more than two dogs per person.

You are responsible for picking up after your dog.

All of these are common rules and it is understandable why they are in effect. There're also certain areas on the beach where your dog is not allowed. There's a sign that says no dogs allowed past this point, as well as one that says you have left the dog beach and return north. The signs are near some of the hotels so you are not at Canova Beach Park anymore.

This is a great spot if you want to go swimming in the ocean and bring your pet with you. There are warnings about riptide currents and information on how to stay safe. There is also no lifeguard on duty at this beach so be careful.

My little guy, Yoda, did not enjoy the water but enjoyed hanging out in the sand and digging. Many of the reviews from pet parents say that this is a great park if you have a little dog since dogs are required to be on leashes. Since I have a Chihuahua mix, it is sometimes scary when a large dog comes running up to him off leash.

Once you have finished your day at the beach, there are showers for you to rinse the sand off and a separate hose to wash your dog off. There are also a couple of picnic tables, including one in the shade, as well as restrooms.

So if you are looking for something to do in the central Florida area with your four-legged pal, this is a great option.