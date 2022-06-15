Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex Now Welcoming Guests at Kennedy Space Center

Today marked the opening of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex at Kennedy Space Center, giving visitors a chance to interact with and experience the next generation of space travel technology.

Guests are now welcome to explore the newest addition to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex features a showcase of NASA and commercial spacecraft hardware including flight-flown artifacts like the Orion EFT-1 and a SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster; immersive, interactive displays and games; and a “journey” through space.

The centerpiece of this new complex is Spaceport KSC, which allows guests to get a taste of commercial space travel. Visitors can choose one of four journeys and enter a motion simulator to experience space exploration. Or, for visitors who either want a moton-free experience or don’t meet the 39-inch height requirement, all four missions can also be viewed comfortably from the Observation Bay.

There are so many incredible things to see and experience at Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex and you can get a small sample of what this exhibit has to offer and see the very first guests experiencing it in the video below:

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex is now welcoming guests at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. For more information on the new complex, check out our recent preview. And if you’re planning to visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in the near future, you can check out the latest admission ticket deals here.