New Admission Ticket Deals Available at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Just over an hour from the Orlando area is Kennedy Space Center. They announced they are offering multi-day tickets and adjusting admission pricing. Here is the official press release that we were sent.
What's Happening:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced that effective June 20, 2022, a new, two-day ticket will be offered to accommodate the park’s larger footprint and resulting growing demand for multi-day visits.
- An increase will also apply to single-day admission, annual passes, children, seniors and military. In addition, several new discounts and promotional offers will become available. The most recent price increase at the visitor complex took place in 2018.
- The new, two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase, will make it possible for guests to visit for less than $45 per day while at the same time meeting consumer needs for flexibility and reassurance in travel planning and purchasing.
- The two-day ticket will be available for $89 per adult and $79 per child. Single-day admission will be $75 per adult, $65 per child. Military and senior single-day admission will be $70. And the new Atlantis Annual Pass will range from $120 – $149.
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex guests can look forward to a series of new discount and promotional offers. They will include a Teacher Pass available to educators throughout the entire United States; a Florida resident “Family Month” during which kids receive free admission with the purchase of an adult ticket; a Preschool Pass for Florida residents that offers free entry for kids five and under; expanded discounts for military veterans and their family members, and more.
- A visitor complex highlight that continues to be included in admission price is the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour. Throughout the day, guests can board one of 48, air-conditioned motor coaches to tour the birthplace of American spaceflight. While on the way to the Apollo/Saturn V Center, guests can view restricted areas of Kennedy Space Center, the working space flight facility where America launched to the Moon and where NASA plans to send astronauts into deep space. With more than 40 launches planned for this year, catching a glimpse of a rocket readying for flight on a launchpad is a real possibility.
- The visitor complex plays a key role in translating consumer interest into meaningful experiences that both educate and engage visitors. The excitement has been building with an increase in launches led by NASA and the private companies that have invested in the new world of space travel. The visitor complex is responding to the enormous public interest in connecting to space, as well as the recent return of crewed missions and anticipation for the Artemis Moon mission, to accommodate the increase in guest attendance.
- Investment will be put toward enhanced educational opportunities and an improved guest experience at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The addition of in-park education stations and a new edutainment daily show are just a few examples. Space enthusiasts will also delight in upgraded infrastructure and exciting new exhibits, attractions and special programs.
- Another positive change will be the ability to host more Title I school groups, at no cost. Additional personnel also will be hired to enable an even higher level of customer service.
- For more information or to book a visit, go to www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.