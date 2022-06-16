Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 107: The Tell-Tale Holoprojector with Holly Frey

Who's the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #107: The Tell-Tale Holoprojector with Holly Frey
Date: June 16th, 2022 (recorded June 16th)

Topics

First-time guest Holly Frey of the “Full of Sith” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino and returning guest cohost Rebekah Moseley for a discussion of the fifth episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

