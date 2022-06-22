Disney+ Watch Guide: June 22nd-28th

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, but wait, there’s more! The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the third episode of Ms. Marvel, and two original movies are just the tip of the iceberg in a pretty full week of new arrivals and titles worth celebrating. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, June 22nd

Ms. Marvel – “Destined”

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Part VI (Finale)

"Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

New Exclusives – Friday, June 24th

Rise

Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers– Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada)–would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trevor: The Musical

A filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production, “Trevor: The Musical” follows a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, June 22nd

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange finds himself on a multiversal quest to protect America Chavez in the latest blockbuster from the MCU.

G.O.A.T.

Disney XD’s short-form series from former NASA engineer turned YouTube star Mark Rober as he breaks down viral videos.

The Villains of Valley View

The first 5 episodes of Disney Channel’s new sitcom about a family of supervillains.

Fifty/50: 37 Words

The first 2 episodes of ESPN’s 4-part Fifty/50 series celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which gave women equal rights in education and athletics.

Eureka!

The first 6 episodes of Disney Junior’s brand-new series about a prehistoric inventor.

Disney Harmonious Live

Streamed live from EPCOT on June 21st, Disney presents a new nighttime spectacular with a live orchestra, hosted by Idina Menzel and Auli'i Cravalho.

Library Highlights

70th Anniversary – The Story of Robin Hood and his Merrie Men

Disney’s first adaptation of the legendary folk hero wasn’t as an animated film, but as a live-action epic produced in the U.K. and released on June 26th, 1952.

45th Anniversary – The Rescuers

Bernard and Bianca went on their first harrowing adventure together in this Disney animated classic, first released on June 22nd, 1977.

45th Anniversary – Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo

Dean Jones returned for Herbie’s third adventure on June 24th, 1977.

25th Anniversary – Hercules

A star was born on June 27th, 1997 with Disney’s animated musical adaptation of the legend of Hercules.

20th Anniversary – Get a Clue

Lindsay Lohan and Brend Song starred in this DCOM that premiered on June 28th, 2002 about juvenile sleuths solving the mystery of a teacher who disappeared.

10th Anniversary – Brave

Pixar’s own Disney Princess was born on June 22nd, 2012 with the release of the studio’s first fairy tale.

Pride Collection