First Social Reactions for Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Marvel Studios held the world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder tonight at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood and now that the first audience has seen the film, social reactions are beginning to pour in. Reviews are under embargo until July 5th, but our roundup of social reactions gives an early indication at what the critics are saying. “Nonstop ridiculous fun,” says Laughing Place’s own Marvel expert Mike Mack.
Do you have an “appetite for destruction and laughs?” If so, Courtney Howard suggests you’ll leave the theater with a full tummy.
“Funny AF” but also “heartfelt and emotional” sounds like a winning combo.
Kristin Acuna of Insider ranks it as her third favorite film from Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Fans of The Mighty Thor comic series should go home happy according to Brian Particelli of TooFab.
“Largely self-contained,” says Joey Magidson of Awards Radar, meaning you don’t need to have seen all of the previous MCU films to enjoy the show.
Max Joseph sings the praises of the goats.
Be advised, there is a “butt reveal” and we don’t know whose it is (or if a double was used).
While some are calling Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel’s funniest film, others disagree.
The film met Erik Davis’ expectations, who calls out performances from Christian Bale and Russell Crowe (and Korg, played by director Taika Waititi!).
Muses of Media suggests the film may have some pacing issues, but calls out the action sequences as a strength alongside acting performances from Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.
Eric Italiano from BroBible adds that the film overall feels low stakes.
Jeff Zhang at Strange Harbors, who has been underwhelmed with Phase 4 of the MCU, calls Thor: Love and Thunder a “Bright spot” while describing the villain as “Undercooked.”
Contrarily, Simon Thompson says “Gorr is a killer boogeyman blending the campy and the creepy.”
Gorr also comes with a side of Penguin from Batman Returns.
Speculations are now underway about what Thor: Love and Thunder could mean for the next phase of the MCU.
The consensus seems to be that if you’re a fan of Thor: Ragnarok, you’ll also be a fan of Thor: Love and Thunder. If not, there’s always another MCU project just around the corner.
As always, stay through the credits.
Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th. Click here to check showtimes and purchase tickets.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)