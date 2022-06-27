“Thor: Love and Thunder” Convention Exclusive Socks – Entertainment Earth

Convention Season is here and like many companies, Entertainment Earth will be introducing new exclusives that will debut first at San Diego Comic-Con. Laughing Place is delighted to bring you today’s exciting reveal of Thor: Love and Thunder inspired socks that will make you feel like an Asgardian!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Thor: Love and Thunder Entertainment Earth Exclusives

Whether you like to be on the road logging miles or prefer the comfort of home (and a good book or show) you can keep your feet looking amazing with new Thor inspired socks from Entertainment Earth! Share the love, and the groovy graphics with the “Raise Your Hammer” socks that give us a good look at a repaired Mjolnir. This time it’s Mighty Thor aka Jane Foster who wields the wondrous weapon.

What’s summer without ice cream? We can’t even imagine what that would look like. If Thanos was still around (maybe he is???) something tells us that he’d be a big fan of ice cream cones. I wonder where that idea came from…

These convention exclusives make for awesome gifts or are perfect for treating yourself to a Marvel must-have. If you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con, be sure to stop by Entertainment Earth Booth #2343 to check out these socks and other Marvel merchandise.

Mighty Mjolnir

Walk in the footsteps of the God of Thunder! The design is fun, brightly colored, and focused on Thor's hammer Mjolnir that will speak to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! These incredible socks also include a cushioned footbed and arch compression for more support.

Thor: Love and Thunder Raise Your Hammer Socks – Convention Exclusive – $9.99

Get your feet ready for battle with Thor: Love and Thunder Raise Your Hammer Socks.

Raise Your Hammer Socks. Made of polyester and spandex

Features a vibrant sublimated print

Sizing is 10-13, for shoe size 8-12

Care: Machine wash cold with like colors; do not bleach; tumble dry with low heat

Ages 15 and up

Gauntlet Sundae

Would you believe socks featuring Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet holding an ice cream cone? Believe it! The limited edition Thor: Love and Thunder Infinity Cone Socks are perfect for MCU buffs and ice cream lovers everywhere! The socks also have a cushioned footbed and arch compression for more support.

Thor: Love and Thunder Infinity Cone Socks – Convention Exclusive – $7.99

Made of polyester and spandex

Features a colorful design

Sizing 10-13, for shoe size 8-12

Care: Machine wash cold with like colors; do not bleach; tumble dry with low heat

Ages 15 and up

Good to Know:

Please note that quantities are limited, and exclusives tend to sell out quickly.

Entertainment Earth Convention Exclusives will first be sold at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 at Entertainment Earth Booth #2343.

If supplies remain after the show, your order will be filled and shipped to you then, in August 2022.

