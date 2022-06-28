Sitting With The Executive Producers of “America The Beautiful” on Disney+

A new docu-series from National Geographic, America the Beautiful, is just days away from premiering on Disney+ and it will immerse you in the incredible natural world that is quite literally in your backyard.

I recently got to sit down with two of the executive producers behind the new series, Vanessa Berlowitz and Mark Linfield, to discuss their beautiful project. Together we talked about the amazing diversity featured in the program, from insects to apex predators, all living alongside us in our modern world. We also talk about the unique soundtrack featured in the series, what makes this nature documentary different from others, narrator Michael B. Jordan, and some of the incredible people featured in a special episode of the series doing what they can to preserve our natural surroundings and the creatures that inhabit them. We also discuss the surprising way that many of the aerial shots featured as part of the phenomenal cinematography of the series were captured, and spoiler alert: it wasn’t always drones!

From the award-winning producers of Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and the Disneynature films, America the Beautiful, narrated by Michael B. Jordan, is the jaw-dropping story of our homeland and its amazing animals. North America is the most diverse and extreme continent on Earth. The only place where you can find every landscape, from Arctic icecap to baking desert and everything in-between.

In the show, we take a journey through America’s most spectacular regions — the mountainous Northwest, the steamy South, the arid West and the endless Heartland.

Whatever the neighborhood, there’s a hero who can make it a home. Smart, tough, brave, you name it, the animals of North America have what it takes to overcome the elements and thrive. In the closing episode, we meet the human heroes fighting to preserve our wildlife and wild places for future generations. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.