Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 109: Scoring Kenobi and Loki with Natalie Holt

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #109: Scoring Loki and Kenobi with Natalie Holt
Date: June 30th, 2022 (recorded June 30th)

Composer Natalie Holt appears as this week’s guest on “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss her work on Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series and Marvel Studios’ Loki for Disney+ with host Mike Celestino. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

