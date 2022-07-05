TV Recap — “The Orville: New Horizons” — Seasons 3, Episode 5 — “A Tale of Two Topas”

Hello Friends! This episode of The Orville was simply fantastic and I have to point out that the score in this episode is the absolute best in the series, with good reason as this is my favorite episode so far. This episode deals with a major identity crisis and honestly as usual touches on some heavy subject matter.

The episode opens with the Orville crew gathering artifacts from a long-abandoned pyramid and preparing them for a science team to collect them. A little later we see a young Moclan aboard a Moclan ship battling the Kaylon. Things go from bad to worse when the Kaylon prepare their final attack when everything freezes and we see it's just simulation. This young Moclan we learn is Topa, the son of Bortus and Klyden. Kelly enters the holodeck and asks Topa if he's been running the command program. Topa expresses interest in taking the union entry point exam in hopes of becoming a commanding officer aboard a planetary union ship one day. Kelly decides to help Topa prepare for the entry exam. On day one of Kelly helping Topa, the two deal with a few awkward issues however their day ends with Topa expressing that he feels different, and has felt incomplete. Now if you remember back in season 1 Topa was born a female, and due to Moclan culture being an all-male species Bortus and Klyden decided to transition Topas sex to male.

Later after Kelly opens up to Ed and Dr. Finn they think it's best to talk Bortus about Topas stress and troubling thoughts. Bortus expresses concern while Klyden is very dismissive of the subject. Klyden feels that if Topa knows that he was born a female it will cause more pain. The tension between Kylden and Bortus grows as the two argue, and it's clear that the two have been growing apart for some time. The next day Topa tells Kelly that he is no longer able to shadow Kelly. Topa is later wondering about the ship when he goes to talk to Issac. Topa disturbingly asks Issac what it was like to be dead, knowing the seriousness of this subject Issac informs Kelly of the conversation he had with Topa. Later on, Kelly runs into Topa and informs Topa that if he needs anything she's there for him. She then heavily hints at Topa that he should try some Kimbok, a Moclan dessert. Topa later goes back to his quarters and searches for Kimbok on the computer files. He finds a password-protected file, not knowing the password he orders a piece of Kimbok. Suddenly, a password shows up on the screen.

Bortus and Klyden later run into each other. After Klyden tells Bortus that Topa didn't show up for a game they normally play. They discover Topa in his quarters, and he asks if he was born female. Bortus tells Topa the truth and you can see the disapproval in Klydens eyes. Topa tells them that while he appears male he feels like someone else. Later Klyden shows up at Kelly's office and threatens Kelly. The argument that ensues is long overdue and was absolutely a crowd pleaser! Bortus later shows up go Kelly's quarters and tells Kelly that he sent the password to Topa. This is a powerful scene and we finally see some REAL emotion from Bortus, as he starts to cry frustrated and concerned for his child. Kelly goes to talk to Topa and apologizes for not telling him the truth sooner. Topa says He wishes he could meet a Moclan female which gives Kelly an idea. Kelly shows Topa the court hearing where Heveena the female Moclan spoke, she shows Topa the speech Heveena made. After hearing Heveenas words Topa has decided that SHE is female and asks Dr. Finn if there is a way to reverse her transition. Furious, Klyden refuses however Bortus agrees and Captain Ed informs Klyden that they only need one parent's permission. Kylden informs Bortus that if they go through with the procedure that he will leave Bortus. However, after all this, there is still another issue.

Ed, Bortus, Dr. Finn, and Kelly are talking with Admiral Howland about the complications. Admiral Howland tells the crew that a fleet doctor can't perform the surgery as it will cause the Moclans to possibly leave the Planetary Union, a loss they can't afford. Back on the planet, the Orville crew has finished collecting the last of the artifacts from the pyramid. After Dr. Finn tells Ed an idea she had about dropping her status as a Fleet doctor so that she can perform the surgery on Topa without angering the Moclans, Issac informs the crew that he is not a union officer. Isaac is an emissary and has always been one. He is also able to download the procedure to perform the surgery on Topa. Ed agrees to the new plan and comes up with an idea on how to keep the entire crew of the Orville distracted and unaware of what's going on. Ed informs the Orville Crew that there will be a concert in the hanger featuring songs sung by Bortus. As predicted everyone is in attendance.

Meanwhile, in sickbay, Issac and Topa are preparing for the procedure when Klyden comes in to try and stop Issac. Unable to do so, Issac tells Klyden to leave and against his will he does. After some time we see a new Topa look at her new self, her true self in the mirror for the first time, and for the first time in the episode Topa smiles.

The next day Admiral Howland arrives at the Orville and completely chews out Ed and Kelly but informs them that the Moclans are furious but they have decided not to withdraw from the Planetary Union. Finally, we see Klyden packing his things. Topa and Bortus try to reason with Klyden but it is clear that he has made up his mind. Topa tries one last time by telling Klyden that she loves him. With disgust, Klyden looks at Topa and says “I wish you were never born.” Then he leaves. Bortus tells Topa that she is perfect, and she is! The episode ends and Kelly asks Topa if she would like to sit on the bridge and clear the Orville for departure. Once again the beautiful score adds to this scene wonderfully and the episode ends with the Orville going to warp. As I said earlier, This is by far the best episode in the season thus far and it’s only the fifth episode, so it can only get better right? Until the next episode my friends!