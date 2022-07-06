Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for July 6th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

July Disney Parks Wishables: Pinocchio’s Daring Journey Attractions

It’s the first Wednesday in July and that means there’s a new assortment of Disney Parks Wishables on shopDisney! From a tiny workshop to a terrifying adventure on the seas, this month, shopDisney is celebrating Pinocchio’s Daring Journey attractions at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom.

Dooney & Bourke Introduce Fetching “Lady and the Tramp” Collection on shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke is going to the dogs —Lady and the Tramp!— for their newest Disney-inspired collection. A charming series of stylish bags celebrating the beloved Disney animated classic has arrived on shopDisney that will have you wagging your tail with delight.

Funko and Loungefly

Say “I Do” to Loungefly’s Disney Inspired Wedding Collection

Loungefly has announced its latest initiative of expanding into the bridal industry with its first collection featuring Disney’s most iconic couple, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The swoon-worthy collection adds a dash of romance while showing off your recently elevated relationship status.

Loungefly Favorites: Current Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars Items

If you’re a fan of anything in pop culture, it’s likely that Loungefly has designed a bag, wallet or item of clothing inspired by something you love, and if you're a Disney, Marvel, or Star Wars fan, there’s no shortage of amazing selections for you to shop.

Follow Powerline to L.A. on a Road Trip adventure with Funko Games’ A Goofy Movie Game

Parents and kids might not always see I2I, but we’re pretty sure they can agree that game time is the best time! Funko Games has just released their latest Disney title and this time, they’re taking things back to the 90s with A Goofy Movie Game!

Disney Wish

Photos: Disney Wish Merchandise Tour

Our tour of the brand-new Disney Wish cruise ship continues with a look at the massive amount of new merchandise available at the ship’s store, Mickey’s Mainsail. From Spirit Jerseys to inaugural sailing shirts, there is a wide variety of Disney Wish and Disney Cruise Line apparel for all tastes.

Entertainment Earth

"X-Men: The Animated Series" FiGPiN Designs Now Available on Entertainment Earth

We dare you to look at these pins and not think about the epic X-Men: The Animated Series theme song! Marvel fans looking to bring a bit of X-Men awesomeness to their personal collection will love these FiGPiN designs that focus on some of the most iconic comic characters to ever grace our television screens.

Coming Soon

Rapunzel Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney July 12th

Rapunzel is the tenth doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Tetsunosuke Saiki. Much like Rapunzel leaving her tower, Saiki knows what it’s like to encounter a wave of new experiences all at once when you step away from the comfort of home. Saiki believes everyone can share a moment of opening a new door to find “A NEW YOU.”

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Series 6 Coming to shopDisney July 18th

Are you ready to soar? Mickey is off to Neverland and he’s dressed himself in dreamy blues for the occasion. His jacket features a sky pattern and is accented with yellow cuffs and buttons while his blue and white stripe trousers resemble a ship’s sails. Topping off his look is a fedora decorated with a large red feather…just like Peter’s!

Pick of the Day

“Show off your Disney fandom with this Mickey and Minnie Mouse Spooky Mini-Backpack and Ears Headband Set! The mini-backpack is made of faux leather and features a top zipper closure and front pocket to hold the ears headband, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, enamel zipper charm, and printed details!”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Spooky Mini-Backpack and Ears Headband Set – $100.00

More Merchandise: