July Disney Parks Wishables: Pinocchio’s Daring Journey Attractions

It’s the first Wednesday in July and that means there’s a new assortment of Disney Parks Wishables on shopDisney! From a tiny workshop to a terrifying adventure on the seas, this month, shopDisney is celebrating Pinocchio’s Daring Journey attractions at Disneyland and Magic Kingdom.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Wishables Wednesday! Today Disney has introduced a new wave of Disney Parks Wishables themed to the Pinocchio attraction at our favorite Disney parks.

If your Disney plush assortment could use some new friends, you’ll love this collection that features miniature versions of Pinocchio and some of his most important pals and mentors.

No matter what life throws your way, these tiny characters can remind us to listen to our inner voices when faced with tough decisions. As Jimminy says, “let your conscience be your guide.”

As always, this cute series of Disney Parks Wishables includes one standalone character and four mystery plush.

Disney Parks Wishables sell for $14.99 and are available on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Pinocchio's Daring Journey – Micro 5'' – Limited Release

Mystery plushes featured this month include Pinocchio Geppetto Figaro The Blue Fairy



Jiminy Cricket Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Pinocchio's Daring Journey – Micro 4'' – Limited Release

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

