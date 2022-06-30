Photos: Disney Wish Merchandise Tour

Our tour of the brand-new Disney Wish cruise ship continues with a look at the massive amount of new merchandise available at the ship’s store, Mickey’s Mainsail.

Apparel

From Spirit Jerseys to inaugural sailing shirts, there is a wide variety of Disney Wish and Disney Cruise Line apparel for all tastes.

Pins

The Disney Wish features an extensive array of pins for sale, from open edition pins to limited edition pins created specifically for the inaugural sailings.

Loungefly Backpacks

Another must with any new Disney merchandise collection are Loungefly backpacks. We spotted two different ones.

Mouse Ears

There’s also a few pairs of Mouse Ears available to purchase, including this fantastic pair featuring the Disney Wish and Rapunzel from the ship’s stern design.

Miscellaneous

Finally, some miscellaneous items, ranging from mugs to tumblers, to even a model of the Disney Wish!

Disney will be donating 10% of the purchase price of each item in the Disney Wish Limited Edition Collection now through July 18, 2023 to benefit Make-A-Wish.

For more information on how the Disney Wish is benefitting and celebrating Make-A-Wish children, check out this post

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more updates coming from the Disney Wish!