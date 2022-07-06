Say “I Do” to Loungefly’s Disney Inspired Wedding Collection

Summer is wedding season and this year, Disney and Loungefly are teaming up to present a sweet collection of accessories that will be the perfect “something new” for any bride.

has announced its latest initiative of expanding into the bridal industry with its first collection featuring Disney’s most iconic couple, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The swoon-worthy collection adds a dash of romance while showing off your recently elevated relationship status. Newlyweds will love having these keepsakes by their side while they journey together on their honeymoon and beyond!

The picture-perfect accessories are embellished with sequins and include: Mini backpack ($85.00) Crossbody bag $80.00) Zip around wallet ($40.00)

The mini backpack and crossbody bag are completed with an interchangeable bow that transforms into a bridal veil with wedding rings for the big day!

The wallet has seven slots for holding cards, a clear slot to hold an ID, and a zippered pocket.

As always, the whimsical collection is made with Loungefly’s high-quality and durable vegan leather and distinctive metal hardware.

Accessories in the collection consist of adjustable shoulder straps, custom linings and a hidden Mickey motif with a heart in its center. Additional features include applique and 3D bow details.

Fans can shop the collection now at Loungefly.com. Links to individual items can be found below.

