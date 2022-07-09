If you're looking for something to do in central Florida, head down 192 to Old Town. There is live entertainment, shopping, and so much more. Also down there is The Great Magic Hall. Here you are able to see an up close magic show with some extremely talented magicians.

Just look for the giant yellow building, and there is also a parking lot right behind it, which makes it extremely convenient.

The show lasts between 30 and 35 minutes. You are taken into several different rooms and are given an up-close magic show. Regular tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $20. VIP tickets will include a full hour of magic. You will see two different magicians with an intermission between performances. It also includes a snack and a beverage.

Currently, on Saturdays and Sundays, show times are every hour on the hour from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekdays every other hour from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Make sure to check ahead of time because it is subject to change.

You are not allowed to take any photos or videos during the show because they want to preserve the live magic. Not only are you watching but you will be a part of the show. Many of these tricks require volunteers.

While we were there, we saw two extremely talented performers. The first is Kardenni. You may recognize him from Disney's BoardWalk Resort. For years, he was one of the street performers down there nightly, and he has taken his talent over to The Great Magic Hall. You need to see his show, he’s so much fun for the entire family to watch.

Second, we saw Terry Ward. He is no stranger to Walt Disney World either. For years he was part of Citizens of Hollywood playing Jack Diamond at Disney's Hollywood Studios. He was hilarious, and the magic was mind-blowing. Make sure to support both of these local performers.

These are just two of the performers down here. There may be different magicians on the night you attend.

If you're looking for something to do in central Florida, I highly recommend The Great Magic Hall. Whenever you can support local talent and businesses, it is always a plus.