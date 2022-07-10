Photos/Video: Disney Wish Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah (Category 4A) – Moana Theme

Welcome aboard the beautiful Disney Wish, the newest vessel in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. We were lucky enough to be aboard to Christening Cruise and Disney hosted us in a Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah (Category 4A). In this post, we will showcase all of the highlights of these beautiful suites, with a video tour presented at the bottom of this post. Without further adieu, welcome to suite 10090!

The entry hallway contains doors to the split bathroom on your right, with sliding closet doors on the left.

Always energy conscious, a room key has to be inserted next to the door in order to use the lights in the room.

The toilet is in its own room along with a sink, light-up mirror, and storage for some vanity items. The toilet also includes a nightlight mode that illuminates just the floor to avoid any trips.

The tub and shower are in a separate room with another light-up vanity mirror, sink, and vanity storage.

The door to the shower room features a long mirror.

Two bath robes are included in the closet, which is divided into three compartments. Two of these are for hanging items.

The middle section features shelves in addition to a small safe.

You’ll also find the thermostat for the room in the entry hall, which uses a pretty simple hotter/colder system that avoids specific temperature settings.

Proceeding into the bedroom, the queen bed takes up the majority of the space, with a TV mounted on the opposite wall. While modifications are always being made, during our cruise, the TV did not include the ability to change the angle, making it somewhat hard to watch from the couch area. When the privacy curtain is closed, guests using the single convertible sofa, upper-berth single pull-down bed, and/or single wall pull-down bed won’t be able to see it.

Each room is themed to a different princess character and ours was themed to Moana.

Above the comfortable queen-sized bed is a mural and this one features gold foil accents.

Both sides of the queen bed feature individually controlled lamps and reading lights, electric outlets, and a small drawer. The right side features two USA plugs, two USB ports, and one USB-C port.

The left side features one Europe plug and two USB ports. Pack an adapter if needed.

There is some additional storage space on the corner of the closet, but it is open so you’ll only want to use it for your mentionables (store your unmentionables in the closet).

Moving into the sitting area, the couch includes a moveable trey table and more Moana artwork. This converts into a single bed and above it is an upper-berth single pull-down bed for kids. Our stateroom attendant never pulled it down, but Disney’s website says it has “a celestial scene featuring original artwork and an enchanting message from the Fairy Godmother” on the ceiling.

Across from the bed is a vanity area with a light-up mirror and more wall outlets. There’s a slide-out stool and more storage space above and below, including a hair dryer in one of the drawers.

The biggest drawer is a slide-out mini-fridge.

Next to the vanity desk is a lock-off door in case you are combining rooms. The verandah also has a door that can be opened to allow for more connectivity.

Across from the door is another cabinet that features a little more storage space in addition to the pull-down bed.

And here’s a look at the area at night after your stateroom attendant opens the beds up. The single-wall pull-down bed requires a key to be opened.

Out on the verandah, Guests will find two chairs and a small table between them.

It’s your own little slice of heaven out on the open seas.

The bed scarf gets used to create enchanting towel animals nightly, accompanied by a Dove chocolate for each guest in the room. This was either an elephant or a brontosaurus.

A cuddly teddy bear.

And a sleepy cat on our final night.

Thank you for sticking with us through this detailed tour of suite 10090 aboard the Disney Wish, a Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah (Category 4A). Take another look at this room in the video below. Bon voyage!