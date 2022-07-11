Exclusive Clip: Molly Mabray Meets Chris and Martin Kratt of the Kratt Brothers in New “Molly of Denali” Episode on PBS KIDS

Laughing Place is pleased to partner with PBS KIDS to bring you an exclusive clip from the next episode of Molly of Denali. In this clip, Molly meets creature adventurers Chris and Martin Kratt while they visit Alaska. The Kratt Brothers can also be found in their own PBS KIDS animated series, Wild Kratts! Check out the clip right here and don’t miss this brand-new episode premiering Monday, July 18th!

About Molly of Denali:

Molly of Denali follows the daily adventures of ten-year-old vlogger Molly Mabray, an Alaskan Native from the fictional village of Qyah, whose family runs the Denali Trading Post. The series is the first nationally-distributed children's program to feature Native American and Alaska Native lead characters. The groundbreaking show incorporates Alaska Native voices in all aspects of the production, both on screen and behind the scenes as voiceover actors, writers, producers, musicians, animators, and story and language advisors.

“Cry Wolf” Episode Description:

When Molly and her dad head out on a hike, they run into the Kratt brothers, who just happen to be on the “creature trail” looking for a lost pack of wolves. After a long search turns up no wolves, the mystery remains: Where could the pack have gone, and how will Molly and the group find it?

How to Watch Molly of Denali:

Check your local PBS affiliate’s listings to find out what time Molly of Denali airs in your area. Visit pbskids.org/molly to watch episodes online and expand the fun with web games and a podcast!