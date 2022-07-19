Enzo’s Hideaway is Bringing Delicious Flavors For Their Upcoming Smugglers Series and Returning Sunday Suppers

Prior to the great closures of March of 2020, Enzo’s Hideaway at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs offered a unique family style dinner that is set to return later this year, alongside some tasty beverages and even tastier desserts.

Located in a storied rum runner tunnel under Maria & Enzo's restaurant at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World, Enzo's Hideaway is a speakeasy that pours Prohibition-era cocktails and serves hearty Roman-style dishes. The entrees include handmade pasta, fresh fish, chicken and steaks. The signature Salumi e Formaggi platter is made to order and features a selection of imported cured meats and aged cheeses. The Tunnel Bar is known for its hospitable bartenders, swinging music and humorous graffiti.

Tonight, we were invited to sample some of the flavors and dishes that are coming soon to Enzo’s Hideaway, from drinks and spirits, all the way through to some developmental desserts.

First and foremost, we were treated to a flight of libations that guests can experience in the upcoming Smugglers Series at the eatery.

The first drink is set to debut in August, and is the Flor de Cana. This spin on an Italian Margarita features Flor De Cana Anejo Oros Rum, Triple Sec, Caravella Limoncello, and Lime. It also features a fun lemon twist on the glass.

In September, guests will be able to enjoy the Malfy Gin, with Enzo’s house gin con Acqua Tonica, Malfy Gin, Carpano Antica Vermouth, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and Tonic. This drink is truly refreshing and goes back more like a Sprite than the spirited libation it actually is.

Later in the year, the Smugglers Series will feature the Maple Old Fashioned, easily the tastiest drink of the three, which is made from Knob Creek Smoked Maple Bourbon, Maple Spice, Angostura Bitters, Maraschino Cherry, and an orange peel.

Not part of the Smugglers Series but absolutely worth having with your meal at Enzo’s Hideaway is their house sangria. I had the white and was ready to keep that coming, but then I wouldn’t be able to write this coherently, now would I?

The main event was the sneak peek of the returning Sunday Supper menu. The feast is served family style and the menu is set to change seasonally, but will launch later this fall.

The meal begins with a beautiful charcuterie, the Salumi e Formaggi. The plate is a wonderful smattering of prosciutto di parma, salame picante, finocchiona, parmigiana, pecorino, fontina. This plate is enough to fill up hungry mouths on its own, but is only the beginning.

Next up is the Insalta Della Casa, or as was commonly referred to- The salad. Mixed organic greens, cucumbers, pickled peppers, tomatoes, olives, and ricotta salata, with a nice balsamic vinaigrette drizzle. This was a great communal dish, but beware of some of the peppers that lay within, they might provide quite the kick that you weren’t expecting. However, that adds more to the dish than takes away from it.

After that, the main courses arrive and are composed of (at this time) Enzo’s Sunday Gravy, which is a house made rigatoni, accompanied by braised meats and covered in a house tomato sauce. In tonight’s case, the meats were meatballs and sausage, which added nice flavors to the pasta.

Also at this time, Pollo Arrosto was served, featuring a lemon oregano roasted chicken, broccolini, creamy polenta, and salsa verde. The chicken itself was very good and went well with all the accompaniments. Again, this is all served family style, and can be mixed and matched to however you see fit but this all comes to your table. My plate looked a little something like this:

Again, the offerings are subject to change through the seasons, so your experience with the Sunday Supper may be different depending on when you visit after it returns this fall.

As delicious as all of that was….it was time to get a bit experimental with dessert. Not planned to be part of the Sunday Supper, we were able to try the early stages of a dessert that is currently in development at Enzo’s Hideaway, the Holy Cannoli! Frequent Walt Disney World guests might recognize this as an offering similar to that of the Kitchen Sink at Disney’s Beach Club Resort’s Beaches and Cream restaurant. At Enzo’s Hideaway, the dessert is numerous scoops of gelato and toppings like whipped cream and bananas, and of course, numerous full-sized Cannolis.

Again, this dessert is still in its development phases and may look entirely different on your visit if it has debuted.

Enzo’s Hideaway is found in the Landing area of Disney Springs, beneath Maria and Enzo’s closer to the Orange Parking Garage and AMC Theater. The restaurant and bar are open daily, and reservations are strongly suggested. No date has been revealed for the introduction of the Sunday Suppers, but be on the lookout for their return this fall.