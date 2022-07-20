Disney+ Watch Guide: July 20th-26th

Take a trip with Disney+ with the U.S. debut of two Latin American originals, It Was Always Me and All the Same… Or Not. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, July 20th

It Was Always Me – All Episodes Streaming

Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me) follows the adventures of Lupe (Sevilla), a Mexican girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds out her father – El Faraón, Colombia's greatest music star – has died, and decides to leave her native Mexico and travel to Cartagena to attend his funeral. Once there, she quickly realizes that nothing is what it seems and decides to enroll in a musical contest to be close to her father's entourage and look into his suspicious death. Together with Noah (Bueno), a young former assistant of her father's, Lupe embarks on a mission full of danger, romance and plenty of music to solve this mystery in the heart of the Colombian Caribbean.

All the Same… Or Not – All Episodes Streaming

Disney Tudo Igual, Só Que Não follows Carol (Gabriella Saraivah) at the time she is experiencing important changes in her life. On the one hand, she has to deal with her mother marrying her new boyfriend and the prospect of living under the same roof with his son. On the other, she starts dating someone for the first time in her life and begins to face unexpected situations with her lifelong girlfriends, which threatens their relationship. So she faces the typical challenges of adolescence, experiencing feelings she’d never explored before and learning that getting to know herself and respecting her emotions are the first steps toward happiness, even if she makes mistakes along the way.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, July 20th

Mira, Royal Detective

Episodes 26-29 of Season 2 are new on Disney+.

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition

Season 2 of Nat Geo’s animal version of the ABC classic.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Tarzan & Jane

The animated series based on the blockbuster animated film became a direct-to-video movie on July 23rd, 2002.

20th Anniversary – Gotta Kick It Up!

Disney Channel’s inspiring movie about a high school dance troupe premiered on July 26th, 2002.

5th Anniversary – Descendants 2

Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay returned for their second musical adventure in this DCOM that premiered on July 21st, 2017.