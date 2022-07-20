Natalie Portman Guest Stars on Season Premiere of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge”

Surviving a battle against the enemies of Asgard is a typical challenge for the Mighty Thor. Surviving the Escalante Desert however, is anything but typical for Natalie Portman. The Thor: Love and Thunder star joins the legendary survivalist for the upcoming season premiere of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge on National Geographic.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge sees Grylls take celebrities into the wild and into some truly crazy situations. In this premiere episode, Portman is dropped into the Escalante Desert in Utah and taught some crucial skills to survive this kind of situation.

It’s a thrilling adventure for Portman and the viewers as she is forced to eat and drink some questionable things, climb some very dangerous rock faces and create a signal fire to get herself out of this situation. Meanwhile, for Grylls, it’s just another day at the office.

The episode really peaks once Portman is set on her own to put her new skills to the test. Executing a rope transfer while precariously hanging over a ravine is one thing when Grylls is at your side telling you what to do. It’s another when you’re the one in the driver seat. It’s one tense moment after another as the accomplished actress makes her way to rescue.

The adventure is just one side of the show though. Grylls also takes the little bit of free time they have to essentially interview Portman about her personal life. We get to hear all about her childhood, her children and her experience playing the Mighty Thor. It’s an amazing window into her life because we get to see how she reacts to these questions and situations while she is completely out of her comfort zone.

Overall, the season premiere of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge gives you exactly what you would want from this series. Grylls and Portman venture through some dangerous and at times gross situations, teach us a thing or two about survival in the wild and provide was with some truly incredible scenery along the way. And don’t worry, Marvel fans, Portman comes out stronger than ever. Proving once again that she is worth of the title of Thor.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge premieres July 25 at 9/8c on National Geographic and all episodes stream August 10 only on Disney+.