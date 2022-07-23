If you are a vegetarian or vegan, sometimes eating out can be difficult. Walt Disney World works hard to make sure that those with special dietary restrictions are able to still have delicious options available to them. If you're planning on attending the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival this year, we have a breakdown of the plant-based options available. The event runs from July 14th through November 19th and is included with admission to EPCOT.

Earth Eats hosted by Impossible

The Impossible Burger Slider with Wasabi Cream and Spicy Slaw on a Sesame Seed Bun $6

Impossible Meatball with herbed polenta, rustic puttanesca sauce, and basil pesto $5.75

The Noodle Exchange (opens August 15th)

Tofu Pho with Enoki Mushrooms and Thai Basil $5.50

Mac & Eats (opens August 15th)

Chili-Cheese Macaroni & Cheese with sour cream and cheddar cheese

The Fry Basket

Adobo Yuca Fries with garlic-cilantro aïoli $5.50

Fry Flight $7.50 (Sea Salt and Malt Vinegar Fries)

Brew-Wing at the EPCOT Experience

Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Buffalo sauce and plant-based Blue Cheese $5

India

Potato and Pea Samosa with coriander-lime cream $5.25

Refreshment Outpost

Spicy Githeri with White Beans, Pigeon Peas, Ben’s Original Quinoa & Ancient Grains Medley, and Kachumbari Slaw $4.75

Watermelon Dole Whip

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina

Fried Falafel Pita with Tahini Sauce $5.25

Shimmering Sips hosted by CORKCICLE

Guava Mousse on a sugar cookie with coconut-lime whipped cream $4.75