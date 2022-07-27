Exclusive Clip: “Press Your Luck” – How Many WHAMMYs Can You Get In A Row?

Do you fear the WHAMMY? Find out why Richard Sanchez should in an advance clip from the next episode of Press Your Luck, airing Thursday, July 28th, at 8/7c on ABC. How many WHAMMYs can you get in a row?

About Press Your Luck:

Hosted by multi-hyphenate star Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck is a game of wits, strategy and even higher stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the All-New Bonus Round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a fortune. Produced by Fremantle, Press Your Luck is executive produced by Jennifer Mullin and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner.

Episode Description:

“The Polar Bear” – The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Richard Sanchez (hometown: San Francisco, California), Zachary Flax (hometown: Chicago, Illinois) and Michaela Penn (hometown: Cleveland, Ohio).

Press Your Luck is produced by Fremantle. The show is executive produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and John Quinn, who also serves as showrunner. New episodes stream on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.