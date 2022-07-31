Plant Based Options at Universal Studios Florida

If you are vegetarian, vegan, or have special dietary restrictions, sometimes eating out can be difficult. At Universal Studios Florida, here is a guide to help you navigate what your options are.
Fast Food Boulevard
- Hummus
Finnegan’s Bar & Grill: Location: New York
- Beyond Burger
- Shepherd’s Pie
Lombard’s Seafood Grille: Location: San Francisco
- Plant-Based Penne Genovese
Louie’s Italian Restaurant: Location: New York
- Spaghetti Bolognese
- Spaghetti Marinara
- Minestrone
Mel’s Drive-In: Location: Hollywood
- Beyond Burger
- Chick’n Avocado Sandwich
Richter’s Burger Company: Location: San Francisco
- Beyond Burger
TODAY Café: Location: Production Central
- Vegan Croissant
- Overnight Oats
- I ♥ Vegan Sandwich
- Park Ave Toast
