Plant Based Options at Universal Studios Florida

If you are vegetarian, vegan, or have special dietary restrictions, sometimes eating out can be difficult. At Universal Studios Florida, here is a guide to help you navigate what your options are.

 

Fast Food Boulevard

  • Hummus

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill: Location: New York

  • Beyond Burger
  • Shepherd’s Pie

Lombard’s Seafood Grille: Location: San Francisco

  • Plant-Based Penne Genovese

Louie’s Italian Restaurant: Location: New York

  • Spaghetti Bolognese
  • Spaghetti Marinara
  • Minestrone

Mel’s Drive-In: Location: Hollywood

  • Beyond Burger
  • Chick’n Avocado Sandwich

Richter’s Burger Company: Location: San Francisco

  • Beyond Burger

TODAY Café: Location: Production Central

  • Vegan Croissant
  • Overnight Oats
  • I ♥ Vegan Sandwich
  • Park Ave Toast

