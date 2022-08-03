The Sweep Spot Ep. #339 – Disneyland Custodial Lead Jennifer Smith

We welcome former Disneyland Custodial Lead Jennifer Furfaro Smith, our co-worker we affectionately knew as “Foof.” She was one of the main Leads in the early days of cleaning up Fantasmic! and helped open Disney California Adventure. She also shares stories of meeting celebrities during her almost-24 years at the Resort.

