Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 114: The Princess and the Scoundrel with Beth Revis

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #114: The Princess and the Scoundrel with Beth Revis
Date: August 5th, 2022 (recorded August 4th)
Author Beth Revis stops by “Who’s the Bossk?” to talk about her new novel Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, her history as a Star Wars fan, and her thoughts on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
