Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 114: The Princess and the Scoundrel with Beth Revis

by |
Tags: , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #114: The Princess and the Scoundrel with Beth Revis
Date: August 5th, 2022 (recorded August 4th)

Listen

Topics

Author Beth Revis stops by “Who’s the Bossk?” to talk about her new novel Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel, her history as a Star Wars fan, and her thoughts on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Subscribe to
Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below