TV Review – Hulu’s “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” is a Great Sports Documentary with a More Interesting Story Going on in the Background

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in all of American sports. With all-time greats like Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant and so many others, there are few franchises as instantly recognizable. What’s not quite as well-known though is the turmoil that has lived within the family that has owned this iconic franchise for the last 40 years. That’s where the spotlight shines in Hulu’s new docuseries Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers covers the team and its famous owner, Jerry Buss, from every possible angle. The hour-long episodes take deep dives into the personal life of Buss and his family, the Lakers’ success on the court, the financial struggles and decisions and more. It’s a very detailed look at everything that has made the Larkers what they have been for the past 40 years.

In the case of Jerry Buss himself, it’s also a showcase of just how many innovative decisions he made over the years that have transformed sports into what we know them as today. Whether it was the introduction of the Laker Girls or selling the naming rights to the forum, it’s fascinating to see how these things came to be and hear from the man who made them happen.

More than anything else though, this docuseries focuses on what the Lakers were able to accomplish on the court, almost to it’s own detriment. The story being told with the play on the floor from these incredible players is certainly a lot of fun to watch and it is being told here as well as any other sports documentary. We get to see years and years of some of the best teams in the history of basketball and watching those highlights is always going to be entertaining.

With that being said, the more interesting story, the one on which this series promises to focus, is almost going on in the background. We only really hear about the struggles of the Buss family or these innovative business decisions in between breakdowns of entire seasons of Lakers basketball. And while it makes sense to tell this story this way as the team is the product which the Buss family is putting forward, it’s those moments in between basketball games that provide the most drama and excitement.

One of the calling cards for a great documentary, especially a great sports documentary is the number of perspectives provided to the viewers. Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers lets you hear from everyone. The Buss family is of course all featured throughout and we get to hear from star players like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but we also get to hear from lesser known players like Byron Scott and Norm Nixon; coaches like Pat Riley and Paul Westhead; celebrities like Rob Lowe and Flea; and even opposing players like Julius Erving, Larry Bird and Isaiah Thomas.

Overall, Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is a fascinating watch whether you’re a diehard basketball fan or someone who has never watched a game in their life. The most interesting element of the story mostly plays second fiddle to the game itself, but there is plenty to enjoy between those drama-rich segments focused on the Buss family. It’s a great sports story, a great business story and even a great family story.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers will premiere with two episodes August 15 on Hulu. New Episodes will stream weekly.