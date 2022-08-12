SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival Offers Some Delicious Dishes

With Electric Ocean still bringing a summer party and Howl-O-Scream getting ready to bring the frights, SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival finds a home right in between the two to offer some delicious dishes and refreshing beverages. We were invited out today to check out some of the offerings and there were some great ones.

First off, if you’re planning to check out the Craft Beer Festival and sample some of the offerings, which can be found all around the park, there are two sampling lanyard options available. An eight-sample lanyard can be purchased for $55 and a 12-sample lanyard is available for $70. Both of these lanyards are a great deal as many of the items at this festival will cost your somewhere in the $10-$15 range.

Now on to the good stuff. The food offered at this year’s Craft Beer Festival is nothing short of incredible. If you’ve attended the event in the past, you’ll still find some new things to try as this year’s menus include 12 new items.

The very best of those new items is without a doubt the Birria Taco. Even the SeaWorld Twitter account is on board with that assessment.

1. Birria Tacos

2. Birria Tacos

3. Birria Tacos

4. Birria Tacos

5. Birria Tacos

6. Birria Tacos

7. Birria Tacos

8. Birria Tacos — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) August 12, 2022

Some of the other highlights among the new offerings include the Walking Taco, the 2-Way Beer Drunken Ribs and the best of this group, the Crispy Chicken Pretzel Slider.

And fear not, those of you who attended last year will still be able to find that delicious Smoked Brisket Macaroni and Cheese, one of the few returning favorites.

Another piece of advice when attending this event: be sure to save room for dessert. The Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie was my personal favorite but the Nutella-covered Beignets and Boozy S’More are also delicious options.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival offers more than 100 craft brews but also a variety of cocktails. The Blackberry Peach Sangria was great option today.

You can check out the full menu for SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival here. The event runs through September 5th.