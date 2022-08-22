Zzzax of Life – Episode 56: She-Hulk – “A Normal Amount of Rage” and a Fantastic 4 Fancast

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #56: She-Hulk – “A Normal Amount of Rage” and a Fantastic 4 Fancast
Date: August 22, 2022
Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including some new characters coming to Avengers Campus, and break down the premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. Then, Mike joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a Fantastic 4 Fancast draft.
