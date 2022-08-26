Wolverine, “Eternals” Easter Eggs Spotted in Latest Episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been wildly fun to this point and Marvel fans are loving the latest Disney+ original series. This week’s episode gave us plenty to be excited about, including two quick Easter Eggs you may have missed.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law spoilers ahead

This second episode sees Jen Walters looking for a new job after her big case was declared a mistrial when Titania interrupted. While looking for a job, we see her looking at a list of “10 Offbeat Jobs for a Fresh Start.” While it’s easy to get stuck on the top job on the list being a “Swiss Village Mascot,” the related articles actually contain a couple of interesting Easter Eggs.

The top story is the most exciting as it appears to reference Wolverine of the X-Men. “Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl,” seems like an obvious nod to the popular character. It’s not just the metal claws that give him away but also the “bar brawl” part. Of all the characters in the Marvel Universe, Wolverine is probably the one you can count on most to be involved in a bar brawl. I wouldn’t expect to see Logan pop up in this series, but a nod to his existence in the MCU is certainly exciting.

The second headline reads “Why there is a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean.” Fans have been wondering why none of the MCU projects since Eternals – like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Moon Knight or Ms. Marvel – have made any mention of the giant Celestial statue sticking out of the ocean. Surely people must be freaking out about that!

Well, finally we have mention of it. It appears this listicle site is willing to answer the question of what this giant statue really is. Though there’s no telling if they actually have the real story. Now we just need to see if anyone is questioning the other Celestial that showed up in the sky and stole three people. I know the people of Earth in the MCU have been through a lot, but come on!

In addition to these two Easter Eggs, a few other fun Marvel nods can be found on this webpage. The Iron Man Three’s are now on sale and there appears to be a feature that allows readers to “Find Ant-Man.” And of course, another QR code can be found here, leading Marvel fans to a free digital copy of “She-Hulk (2004) #1.”

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.