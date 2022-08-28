TV Review: Garth Brooks Hosts a Tour of “America’s National Parks” from Nat Geo

Garth Brooks takes viewers on a relaxing tour of five protected areas in America’s National Parks, a five-night Nat Geo event kicking off on Monday, August 29th. Each night at 9/8c, stunning high-definition footage of each park showcases the flora, fauna, and history of each park, making you want to plan a trip to see these natural wonders for yourself. Are you ready for the trip of a lifetime?

Arizona’s Grand Canyon, California’s Yosemite, Texas’ Big Bend, South Dakota’s Badlands, and Hawai’i’s Volcanoes each get their own hour-long special in this engaging new series. The main focus of each episode is on the animals that call these parks home and the natural wonders that caused them to be preserved. But the series also shines a spotlight on people, not only visitors to the park today but also the Indigenous peoples who were stewards of this land.

Garth Brooks’ narration brings a colloquial sense of ease to the series, feeling like an old friend sharing his trip with you. Like his singing voice, his narration brings with it a vocal timber and feels uniquely American. He also has fun with the stories being told, particularly when it comes to animal action.

With a creative team that includes award-winning talents behind Disneynature films and BBC’s Planet Earth, this National Geographic project features stunning cinematography. Cutting-edge technology captures some truly incredible sights, such as the underwater breeding ritual of the Sierra Newt in the Yosemite episode. Each frame feels like a passion project for all of the photographers involved.

America’s National Parks kicks off a week of National Parks-related content on Nat Geo, with each of these 5 episodes anchoring each night’s schedule. Disney+ subscribers will also gain access to a few episodes early, with the entire series streaming on Wednesday, August 31st. And National Geographic magazine subscribers can go even further into these stories with the September issue, featuring a cover story titled “America the Beautiful.”

America’s National Parks Broadcast Schedule:

Monday 8/29 – Grand Canyon

Tuesday 8/30 – Yosemite

Wednesday 8/31 – Big Bend

Thursday 9/1 – Badlands

Friday 9/2 – Hawaii Volcanoes