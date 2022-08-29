Zzzax of Life – Episode 57: She-Hulk – “Superhuman Law” and the Best MCU Stan Lee Cameos

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #57: She-Hulk – “Superhuman Law” and the Best Stan Lee Cameos

Date: August 29, 2022

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the new director for Fantastic Four and break down the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. Then, Luke joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the best MCU Stan Lee cameos.