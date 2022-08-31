Disney+ Watch Guide: August 31st-September 6th

It’s a “Goofy” week on Disney+ with the 80th anniversary of one of Goofy’s most beloved shorts and the 30th anniversary of Goof Troop. You’ll find both at the bottom of this week’s Watch Guide in the Library Highlights section. But first, take a look at all of this week’s new arrivals. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, August 31st

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – "Color War"

After an explosive rehearsal, the Wildcats are launched into battle: Color War, an annual all-camp competition where rivalries are not only formed but encouraged. The stakes are higher than the rock-climbing wall… but with so many games to be played, will the Wildcats ever feel like "one team" again?

New Exclusives – Thursday, September 1st

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 3

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New Exclusives – Friday, September 2nd

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

"Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia" is a special in which the audience will have exclusive access to the behind the scenes of the series and on how the cast built their characters. Karol Sevilla and Pipe Bueno talk about their on-screen chemistry and the challenge Pipe faced when taking on a lead role in his first acting experience, meanwhile Christian Tappan talks about how he took on the challenge of playing “El Faraón”.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, August 31st

America’s National Parks

A 5-part Nat Geo series highlighting the protected natural wonders of the United States.

Europe From Above

Season 2 of Nat Geo’s flyover series includes France, Greece, Sweden, and more.

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under

More wild fun from Taronga Zoo Sydney in Season 3 of Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under.

New on Disney+ – Friday, September 2nd

ESPN 30 for 30 Documentaries:

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – How to Play Baseball

Goofy taught America’s national pastime to the world in this hilarious short that premiered on September 4th, 1942.

30th Anniversary – Goof Troop

Goofy and his son Max kicked off a syndicated television series on September 5th, 1992, which went on to inspire the hit film A Goofy Movie.