Disney Enchanted Christmas Taking Place at Disneyland Paris November 12th Through January 8th

If you are already excited about Christmas, the holiday season will begin on November 12th at Disneyland Paris with Disney Enchanted Christmas. This will be a magical time as the 30th Anniversary celebration continues.

What’s Happening:

As soon as they enter Disneyland Park, Guests will be entranced by the majestic glittering tree that stands 24 meters high.

With Christmas music, garlands and snowflakes flying in the air… an enchanting atmosphere will envelop the area surrounding Main Street, U.S.A. And at nightfall, there will be even more magic in the air at Disneyland Park.

This year, in addition to the Disney D-Light drone display which was designed for the 30th Anniversary celebration, lighting up the Disneyland Paris’ sky every night, Guests will enjoy the comeback of Disney Dreams! of Christmas. This famous nighttime spectacular – which has dazzled a generation of Guests – will return more beautiful than ever as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration.

This famous nighttime spectacular – which has dazzled a generation of Guests – will return more beautiful than ever as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration. This magical show combines fireworks, dancing fountains and Christmas songs, along with projections of scenes immersing Guests into the worlds of Disney classics, such as Frozen and Pixar movies, such as Toy Story.

The show will be even more dazzling and elevated for this special year, as a touch of innovation has been added to it.

Sleeping Beauty Castle’s rooftops will be even more sparkling thanks to a brand-new LED technology that makes it possible to create effects that have never been seen before in a Disney Park and that are synchronized with the show!

The highly anticipated Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade will also return. This parade – which first debuted in 2021 – aims to deliver two unique experiences to Guests.

will also return. This parade – which first debuted in 2021 – aims to deliver two unique experiences to Guests. It notably features five colorful and illuminated floats that will celebrate the magic of winter, both during the day and at night.

The unique theme of each float will immerse Guests in the magical world of Christmas. These floats will be synchronized with music and will feature Mickey and his friends, along with Disney Princesses and Santa Claus.

The performers’ shiny costumes – which have been specially designed for the occasion – will make it possible to create sparkling effects on Main Street U.S.A.

The “Frosting” on the Cake:

At night during the parade, Characters will light up the Christmas tree on Town Square to create even more magical moments.

Christmas decorations at Disneyland Paris

10 km of garlands installed in Disney Parks

11,604 Christmas ornaments

78 Christmas trees

A majestic 24-meter-high Christmas tree (weighing 24 tons), decorated with more than 1,000 ornaments

More than 37,000 flowers planted over 4 days by Horticulture teams

300 costumes designed for Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade

The Magic of Christmas will extend to other locations, as each Disney Hotel will be adorned with Christmas decorations.

Many iconic Disney Characters will be decked out in their most beautiful Holiday costumes to pose for unforgettable pictures and spend heartwarming moments with Guests. Ho ho ho… Santa Claus will also be a part of the celebration before taking off in his sleigh for his big annual trip around the world!

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy will celebrate the magic of Christmas carols several times a day on Videopolis stage with the musical show Let’s Sing Christmas! . This year, Minnie will also have a special surprise in store for Mickey and Guests, as she will perform a cover version of a famous song entitled All I want for Christmas is… Mickey .

. This year, Minnie will also have a special surprise in store for Mickey and Guests, as she will perform a cover version of a famous song entitled . Guests will also experience the Magic of Christmas through Disneyland Paris’ food and beverage options, as well as within Disney Parks and Hotels.

They will get to enjoy a wide variety of Holiday dishes and treats. This season, L’Hiver Gourmand will also return to Walt Disney Studios Park.

This winter market consists of stylish chalets that serve gingerbread, crepes, hot chocolate, and other delicious treats. Four new chalets will be added – three of them will be installed for the first time at Disneyland Park!

Finally, what better place than Disneyland Paris to plan out one’s Holiday décor, Christmas gifts and outfits?

A wide range of products will be available in the many shops of the Parks and Disney Village, in particular in the magical Boutique du Château, which is exclusively dedicated to Christmas ornaments.

An Unforgettable New Year’s Eve Party!: