TV Recap – Jen Walters Handles the Case of Emil Blonsky in Latest “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

Last week, Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law left us with Jen committing to taking the case of Emil Blonsky before promptly learning that he had previously escaped from prison. Now, with her life already complicated by the whole “becoming a hulk” thing, she is also facing probably the most difficult case of her career.

The episode opens with Jen going to meet with Blonsky, now knowing that he previously broke out of prison. Blonsky quickly defends himself, saying he was forced to leave his cell and later returned of his own free will. When Jen asks who forced him to leave, he explains it was a sorcerer supreme before we cut to Nikki saying “Wong.” She promises to get in contact with Wong to have him testify. Jen makes sure to let us know that his show isn’t going to be one of those “cameo every week type of shows.”

We then see news reports of Jen taking on the Abomination case and see that the story is taking over social media as well. As you would expect, people aren’t thrilled with this new female superhero. It almost feels as though they may have taken real tweet and YouTube comments and put them in the show. A very fitting meta gag for this show.

Jen shrugs off the news and Nikki’s efforts to get her to do an interview. She is pulled away by a call from Holliway and goes to meet him. She is surprised to find her former coworker, Dennis. He refuses to allow her to represent him and also denies Mallory Book, another lawyer and character from Dan Slott’s “She-Hulk” run. Holliway explains that Dennis has been defrauded by a shapeshifting Light Elf from New Asgard who pretended to be Megan Thee Stallion. Jen laughs in Dennis’ face as the case falls to Pug. Jen is then interrupted when Wong arrives and leaves to work on her own case.

Wong explains that Blonsky was telling the truth and that he broke him out because he needed to test himself in order to become Sorcerer Supreme. That does make things a bit interesting with the timing of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, which is where this fight took place and presumably occurred after the events of Avengers: Endgame and the return of Doctor Strange. Did Earth go five years without a Sorcerer Supreme? Either way, he insists that Blonsky not be punished and offers to send him to the mirror dimension. Instead, Jen gets him to agree to explain everything at the hearing.

Pug questions Dennis about his situation with the shapeshifter and learns that he spent roughly $175,000 on the imposter. Dennis leaves and then returns shortly after to inform Pug he wants to drop the case. While they’re talking though, Pug gets a call from Dennis and quickly realizes he’s talking to the shapeshifter. She runs out of the office, disguised as Pug before he chases her away.

Jen arrives at the prison where Blonsky is being held after pushing her way through the media. The hearing begins without Wong being present, which clearly stresses Jen a bit. Jen reveals that Blonsky plans to open a meditation retreat upon his release, obviously poking at the irony of that.

The hearing proceeds with several witnesses defending Blonsky and pointing out that he is, in fact, reformed. However, the elephant in the room, the prison break, still lingers with Wong not arriving. Finally, he shows up just in time and begins to explain everything.

Meanwhile, Pug and Dennis go to court as the elf’s lawyer tries to get the case thrown out. Her argument is that no rational adult would have believed he was dating the real Megan Thee Stallion, which Pug refutes. The judge rules that the case will go to court. The elf doesn’t help her case when she impersonates the judge and overturns the ruling, which everyone quickly sees through.

After Wong explains everything, the group making the ruling asks about what would happen if Blonsky were to transform into the Abomination after his release. Blonsky tries to put them at ease by transforming on the spot, which causes panic despite the fact that he is clearly in control. He transforms back and everyone settles down long enough for Jen to point out that he could have broken out at any time but chose not to. The hearing is adjourned and a decision will be announced later, but they do point out that Wong has committed a crime and he promptly leaves.

Jen, Nikki and Pug meet up later at the bar. Nikki continues to push Jen to do an interview but Jen again refuses. Pug sits down and immediately begins to complain about Dennis. Jen breaks the fourth wall again and lets us know that they are connecting the A and B stories. Jen calls Dennis “terminally deluded” and that sparks an idea for Pug.

Jen takes the stand as Pug’s witness and explains to the court that Dennis is “self-absorbed, chauvinistic, conceited,” before explaining that he would absolutely believe he was dating the real Megan Thee Stallion. Jen’s testimony wins them the case, much to the delight of the real Megan Thee Stallion, who is in attendance for the case.

One their way out, Dennis laments the fact that the elf can simply scam someone else in the future and wishes her powers could be taken away, which gives Jen an idea. At the ruling of Blonsky’s case, the committee agrees to grant him parole provided he wears an inhibitor that would prevent him from transforming into the Abomination. Blonsky thanks Jen and she tells him to simply stay out of the news because she doesn’t want to hear reports about herself any more. He tells her that she should get out and tell her own story because it’s going to be told anyway.

Jen finally agrees to doing an interview as She-Hulk and we see it live on the news. Jen again refuses the name She-Hulk and explains that someone on the news came up with it and it wasn’t her idea. Before heading to a commercial, the host explains that She-Hulk is going to share her diet and exercise secrets, which clearly catches Jen off guard.

Later, as Jen returns home, she is jumped in an alley by a bunch of thugs wielding glowing weapons. She panics before remembering she can simply transform and handle them easily – which she does. The gang runs away after being badly beaten. The regroup in a van and the apparent leader refers to another member as Thunderball and asks if he got what they were after. He says no because he couldn’t pierce her skin. The leader explains that the boss is going to be mad.

We now know that this is the MCU’s version of the Wrecking Crew. The construction-themed group of villains have been around in the comics for a long time and have gone up against the avengers on countless occasions. Thunderball is one of the members of the team, so some of the others we met here will likely take on names like Wrecker, Piledriver and Bulldozer. They also interestingly tip us off that they are working for someone else. Clearly someone is trying to get She-Hulk’s blood so they can create another hulk. We’ll have to wait to find out who is behind this plan.

The episode comes to a closer with Jen giving a bit of a disappointed look at her own reflection. She is clearly not thrilled with the idea of being attacked physically in addition to the way she’s been attacked in the media. Her mood shifts in the tag though when we see that she has taken on the real Megan Thee Stallion as a client in this week’s tag. The two dance together in Jen’s office in another hilarious ending the episode.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues to impress. Not only was this episode perhaps funnier than the previous installments, but it also featured another fun cameo and introduced a potentially big story for the rest of the show. The presence of The Wrecking Crew and an apparent mastermind pulling their string may have given us this show’s big bad.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.