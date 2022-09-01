Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 118: Resilience Squadron with Greg Norman

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #118: Resilience Squadron with Greg Norman

Date: September 1st, 2022 (recorded August 31st)

Listen

Topics

“Resilience Squadron” co-founder and podcast cohost Greg Norman visits “Who’s the Bossk?” to talk about how the organization got its start and the state of disability representation in both Star Wars media and fandom. Plus this week’s headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify