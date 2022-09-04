What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – September 4th-10th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Tell Me Lies When: Wednesday, September 7th on Hulu What: A series adaptation of Carola Lovering’s hit novel of the same name starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Pinocchio When: Thursday, September 8th on Disney+ What: A live-action retelling of Carlo Collodi’s classic fairytale and Walt Disney’s beloved animated feature, starring Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Evans.

Cars on the Road When: Thursday, September 8th on Disney+ What: Pixar’s new short-form animated series follows Lightning McQueen and Mater’s road trip adventures across the country.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory When: Thursday, September 8th on Disney+ What: National Geographic turns the camera around on wildlife cinematographer Bertie Gregory in this documentary series.

Cobra Kai When: Friday, September 9th on Netflix What: Season 5 of the hit Karate Kid spin-off series.



Sunday, September 4th

New TV Shows

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death – Season 4 Prmeiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 People tell heart-stopping stories of sharing their homes with loved ones who woulD become killers.

– Season 4 Prmeiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 On the Case with Paula Zahn – Season 25 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, On the Case goes beyond the headlines in search of fascinating mysteries from within our nation's justice system.

– Season 25 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Project Artemis: Back to the Moon – Special – 10/9c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR Meet the teams of brilliant engineers and bold explorers behind NASA’s latest moon mission.

– Special – 10/9c on Smithsonian – Documentary – NR Rick and Morty – Season 6 Premiere – 11/10c on Adult Swim It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.

– Season 6 Premiere – 11/10c on Still a Mystery – Season 5 Premieee – 11/10c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 STILL A MYSTERY unravels the mystery of a current, news-worthy case that begins with an intriguing picture and provocative headline.

– Season 5 Premieee – 11/10c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14

New Movies

Love's Portrait – 9/8c on Hallmark Museum curator, Lily, finds a painting that's identical to her and searches for the artist in Ireland. There, William, a charming man joins her on her quest and helps her rediscover love. Starring Aubrey Reynolds and Richard McWilliams.

– 9/8c on McEnroe – 8/7c on SHOWTIME Nobody embodied the rockstar era of tennis more than John McEnroe. The original bad boy of the sport, McEnroe was famous not only for his epic matches, but also for his confrontations on and off the court. Accompanied by interviews with icons like Patty Smyth, Keith Richards, Billie Jean King, and Bjorn Borg, the legendary tennis ace gives an unflinching account of his triumphs, struggles, friendships, and rivalries.

– 8/7c on

Monday, September 5th

New TV Shows

American Dad – Season 17 Part 2 Premiere – 10/9c on TBS Stan Smith leads the all-American family in this animated sitcom. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life. Driven by machismo and the American dream, he often is blind to how horribly he fails at his attempts.

– Season 17 Part 2 Premiere – 10/9c on Murders at the Burger Joint – Special – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 The popular franchise Burger Chef in Speedway, Ind., finds itself in the middle of a murder mystery in 1978 that has people asking questions 40 years later.

– Special – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 The Murders Before the Marathon – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu If police had solved a gruesome triple homicide in Waltham, Massachusetts, would they have prevented the Boston Marathon bombing? Journalist Suzan Zalkind unpacks the murder that took her friend’s life, the national tragedy that shook her city, and the haunting connection between the two events.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Once Upon a Small Town – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Real Girlfriends in Paris – Series Premiere – 9:15/8:15c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 In Paris, six bold 20-something American women experience their wildest adventure yet. While in the City of Lights, they find each other, encounter a romantic rendezvous or two and embrace all the spontaneity that comes with living in an exciting new city. Always looking for a good time, the women find themselves in an extraordinarily rich moment in their lives where the possibilities for true love, unrelenting passion and forging lifelong friendships are endless.

– Series Premiere – 9:15/8:15c on Bravo – Reality – TV-14 Recipes for Love and Murder – Series Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV When the local newspaper cuts her recipe column, Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy) lobbies to take on the role of advice columnist. Things take an unexpected turn when a correspondent who writes to Maria about her abusive husband is found dead. Maria’s worlds collide as she begins working through her own mysterious past trying to solve the case. Maria joins forces with a local, risk-taking, rookie journalist, and sometimes rival, Jessie September (newcomer Kylie Fisher), to investigate the murder and catch the killer — before the local police find more victims. But will they make too many enemies in the process and risk the perpetrator catching them first? Meanwhile, Maria comforts her readers by blending experiential advice with soothing recipes—truly chicken soup for the soul.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Shock Docs: The Visitors – Special – 9/8c on Travel – Documentary – NR For the first time in nearly 40 years, Whitley Strieber agrees to return to the stone circle that marks the spot of his first abduction, while investigative journalist Melissa Tittl and UFO researcher Jeff Belanger conduct a paranormal investigation.

– Special – 9/8c on Travel – Documentary – NR

New Movies

The Bad Seed Returns – 8/7c on Lifetime After the murderous events that left her father (Rob Lowe) dead, 15-year-old Emma (McKenna Grace), a seemingly typical teenaged girl, is now living with aunt Angela (Michelle Morgan) and navigating high school. But the darkness can only be hidden for so long, especially when Angela’s husband Robert (Benjamin Ayers) begins to suspect Emma may not be as innocent as she appears, and a new girl at school, Kat (Ella Dixon), seems to know Emma’s secrets from the past. Left with no choice, Emma slips back to her old ways to take care of her enemies by any means necessary.

– 8/7c on No Ordinary Life – 10/9c on CNN – NR From Tiananmen Square to the Arab Spring, Sarajevo to South Africa, and beyond, CNN has delivered the world’s seminal events to screens around the globe. In this feature documentary for CNN Films, NO ORDINARY LIFE celebrates the trailblazing and courageous female photojournalists who captured much of that history. NO ORDINARY LIFE is directed by journalist, documentary filmmaker, and CNN alum.

– 10/9c on CNN – NR Out of Office – 8/7c on Comedy Central – NR Out of Office is an ensemble comedy about the blurring lines between working from home and would-be/should-be private life. The story centers on a young woman (Milana Vayntrub) who finds that keeping her job is somehow tied to helping her boss (Ken Jeong) navigate his fast-failing marriage.

– 8/7c on Comedy Central – NR

Tuesday, September 6th

New TV Shows

Bee and the PuppyCat – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Get Smart with Money – Special – Streaming on Netflix Pairing real people with financial gurus over the course of a full year, this entertaining and informative feature feels like Queer Eye for economics. From a bartender living paycheck to paycheck to a family wondering if they can retire early, these stories carry plenty of practical take-home advice for everyone, as well as lessons on how to live a richer life beyond your bank account.

– Special – Streaming on Good Bones: Risky Business – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Mina Starsiak Hawk takes on the biggest and riskiest renovation of her career as she transforms an 1800s Victorian home in Fountain Square into a bed and breakfast and event center that can be a legacy for her business, her children and the community.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Kiddie Kai – Series Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ There's no mercy in America's Blackbelt Byway where martial arts rivalries between instructors and dojos fuel epic showdowns for bragging rights and monstrous six-foot trophies.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Queen Sugar – Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on OWN Produced by Oprah Winfrey, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma), and Melissa Carter, Queen Sugar chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings in Saint Josephine, Louisiana. Reunited by a family tragedy, the Bordelons must navigate their complicated lives in order to run an ailing sugarcane farm.

– Season 7 Premiere – 8/7c on Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Special – Streaming on Netflix Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

– Special – Streaming on Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy – Special – Streaming on Netflix Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong’s directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don’t use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more.

– Special – Streaming on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Series Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – NR The casts of "Teen Mom OG" and "Teen Mom 2" face the reality of parenthood at different stages.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on MTV – Reality – NR TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson – Special – 8/7c on FOX Exploring Michael Jackson's addictions and his final months, TMZ dives into Dr. Conrad Murray's conviction for Michael Jackson's death and the expansive universe of perpetrators who contributed to his substance abuse.

– Special – 8/7c on

New Movies

Destination Paris – Streaming on Paramount+ In DESTINATION PARIS, through his months-long travels, award-winning soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué offers an exclusive and intimate look at a season in which the competition for the UEFA Champions League, the world’s most prestigious club soccer tournament, returns to its pulsating best. Off the pitch, however, Balagué peels back the curtain for a look into how many of Europe’s elite teams were not only managing radical changes within their clubs but were forced to confront social, economic and political strains within their communities and the continent’s largest armed conflict in decades.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, September 7th

New TV Shows

101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments – Series Premiere – Streaming on Shudder In this eight-episode new series from the producers of Eli Roth’s History of Horror, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the great

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Chef's Table: Pizza – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Disappeared – Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-PG Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.

– Season 10 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-PG Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When a suspect is found in a journalist's murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Ink Master – Season 14 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In the new season of INK MASTER, hosted by artist, entrepreneur and culture enthusiast Madden, legendary all-star artists return to compete in the ultimate tattoo competition. The artists will battle it out and face some of the most exciting and epic challenges seen in the history of the competition, all for the biggest grand prize yet: $250,000 and the title of “Ink Master.”

– Season 14 Premiere – Streaming on Jay Leno's Garage – Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Lifestyle – TV-PG Tonight Show host Jay Leno explores his passion for all things on wheels in this Emmy Award-winning web series.

– Season 7 Premiere – 10/9c on CNBC – Lifestyle – TV-PG Raising a F***ing Star – Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on E! – Reality – NR Four families pursue fame and fortune for their talented children.

– Series Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on E! – Reality – NR Tell Me Lies – Series Premiere Streaming on Hulu “Tell Me Lies” follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them

– Series Premiere Streaming on

Thursday, September 8th

New TV Shows

Cars on the Road – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original series “Cars on the Road” follow Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Dancing with the Stars : The Pros' Most Memorable Dances – Special – Streaming on Disney+ “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps. It all leads up to season 31 premiering live only on Disney+. Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

– Special – Streaming on Emeril Tailgates – Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Football fans are notoriously competitive…and not just in stadiums cheering on their teams, but at tailgate parties too. There’s always a fight over who makes the best chili, who brought the best wings, whose barbeque beef brisket reigns supreme. Well, now Emeril is going to help one lucky football fan win that fight at his next gathering. Each week on Emeril Tailgates, we will profile a different football-obsessed city and a home team super fan. We’ll surprise the fan with a trip to Emeril’s New Orleans kitchen to learn a new tailgate dish that will make their friends and family proud.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Roku Channel – Lifestyle – NR Entrapped – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In this "Trapped" sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang's land dispute and a woman's 2013 disappearance.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ The face of a new generation of aspirational adventurers and natural history filmmakers, 29-year-old National Geographic Explorer Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and nail-biting journeys that push into the most spectacular and secretive corners of our wild world. Armed with leading-edge film technology, the Disney+ original series EPIC ADVENTURES WITH BERTIE GREGORY, from National Geographic, breaks the mold of the traditional natural history program by telling extraordinary, real-life animal stories and taking viewers with him for every beat of the action. For weeks at a time, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning cinematographer immerses himself into the animals’ lives to capture the untold stories of iconic creatures living in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we will see Bertie braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia. In this multipart adventure series, he will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey across the globe, showcasing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Good Fight – Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The upcoming sixth season of THE GOOD FIGHT has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

– Season 6 Premiere – Streaming on Growing Up – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Created by Brie Larson and Culture House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Last Light – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Based on Alex Scarrow’s best-selling novel of the same name.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Marvel Studios Assembled: Thor – Love and Thunder – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, and as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder

– Special – Streaming on Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return – Special – Streaming on Disney+ With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return” showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “ Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi

– Special – Streaming on The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.

– Special – Streaming on Tierra Incognita – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Tierra Incógnita follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Wedding Season – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is…

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 – Streaming on Netflix From Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss (Extremis, The Kill Team), The Anthrax Attacks tells the story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States and one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of law enforcement. Five Americans were killed and at least 17 fell ill in what became one of the worst biological attacks in U.S. history, which followed one week after the September 11 terrorist attacks. Unfolding across America and beyond, it’s an incredible scientific tale of deadly poison, obsession, and paranoia, all told against the backdrop of the war on terror. Using a combination of interviews and scripted reenactments based on emails and FBI field notes, the documentary feature also shares shocking and heartbreaking stories from investigators, survivors and the families of those who were infected. Starring Clark Gregg as. Dr. Bruce Ivins, The Anthrax Attacks is a BBC Studios Production.

– Streaming on Dioarama – Streaming on Netflix As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple's once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.

– Streaming on Pinocchio – Streaming on Disney+ Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

– Streaming on Remembering – Streaming on Disney+ Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in “Remembering”, an original short film by Emmy Winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz. The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes its on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it—if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, Disney+ subscribers can interact with the story by scanning the TV at disney.com/Remembering to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.

– Streaming on Saloum – Streaming on Shudder Shot down after fleeing a coup and extracting a drug lord from Guinea-Bissau, the legendary mercenaries known as the Bangui Hyenas – Chaka, Rafa and Midnight – must stash their stolen gold bounty, lay low long enough to repair and refuel their plane and escape back to Dakar, Senegal. When they take refuge at a holiday camp in the coastal region of Sine-Saloum, they do their best to blend in with their fellow guests; including a mute named Awa, with secrets of her own, and a policeman who may be on their tail, but it’s Chaka who happens to be hiding the darkest secret of them all. Unbeknownst to the other Hyenas, he's brought them there for a reason and once his past catches up to him, his decisions have devastating consequences, threatening to unleash hell on them all.

– Streaming on

Friday, September 9th

New TV Shows

Central Park – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ In the third season of “Central Park,” as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Cobra Kai – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on College Bowl – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on NBC Peyton Manning hosts and his brother Cooper serves as sidekick as students from rival colleges compete in the ultimate academic challenge, where teams are tested on a variety of subjects in a tournament with $1 million in scholarships on the line.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Gutsy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Take an unforgettable journey with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton as they go on adventures with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women — from household names to unsung heroes — who make us laugh and inspire us to be more gutsy.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Merli. Sapere Aude – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When Pol enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree, he's challenged and enticed by new friends and an intimidating professor

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Narco-Saints – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Narco-Saints is a Netflix series about a man involved in a National Intelligence Service (NIS) secret operation after being framed by a drug lord who controls South America Suriname under his thumb.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Barbarian – Exclusively in Theaters In “Barbarian,” a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. From 20th Century Studios and New Regency, “Barbarian” stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler and Jaymes Butler.

– Brahmastra Part One: Shiva – Exclusively in Theaters “Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva” is an epic story of fantasy, adventure, love and hope, told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacle. Set in modern-day India, the narrative is woven around the existence of Astras of power that have been protected by a group called the Brahmansh since Ancient Vedic times. The most powerful of these Astras, named after the most powerful weapon of the Gods, is the Brahmatra. A mysterious dark force is trying to wake the Brahmastra, threatening the universe we know today. The new film sees hero Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) journey into this magical world of Astras where he learns of his mysterious connection to the Brahmansh and the Brahmastra. Shiva discovers the truth both about his own destiny as a divine hero and about the great power that dwells within him, the power of Fire.

– End of the Road – Streaming on Netflix In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family finds themselves in the crosshairs of a mysterious killer. Now alone in the New Mexico desert and cut off from any help, Brenda is pulled into a deadly fight to keep her family alive. Directed by Millicent Shelton, END OF THE ROAD also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain.

– Streaming on Flight/Risk – Streaming on Prime Video Flight / Risk follows everyday people who find themselves in the midst of a global tragedy when two Boeing 737 Max planes crashed only five months apart in 2018 and 2019. This powerful documentary is told through the perspective of affected family members, their legal teams, whistleblowers, and Pulitzer-winning Seattle Times journalist Dominic Gates.

Medieval – Exclusively in Theaters Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what. As Katherine becomes caught in a dangerous political game between the monarchs, Jan falls in love with her strong spirit and dedication to saving the people. In a brave attempt to liberate her, he fights back with a rebel army to battle the corruption, greed and betrayal rampant amongst those clawing for power.

– No Limit – Streaming on Netflix When Roxana (Camille Rowe) meets world champion freediver, Pascal Gauthier (Sofiane Zermani), she falls head over heels in love. She becomes both lover and student as Pascal initiates her into an extreme sport that’s as enthralling as it is death defying. Moving from one competition to the next, in dive locations across the world, Roxana begins to push limit after limit, wholly consumed in the throws of this passionate affair… but where will it end? No Limit is inspired by a true story.

– Streaming on

Saturday, September 10th

New TV Shows

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Special – 8/7c on FX Honoring the outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television program genres, guest performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, reality and documentary categories.

– Special – 8/7c on NFL Icons – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on EPIX – Documentary – TV-14 NFL Icons is a new, 8-part documentary series celebrating the biggest names in the history of pro football. Each one-hour episode will focus on a single subject, whose career comes to life through a deep dive into the NFL Films archive.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on EPIX – Documentary – TV-14

New Movies

House of Chains 8/7c on Lifetime House of Chains tells the story of a seemingly normal, suburban family whose dark secrets remained hidden for years. Following their own set of strict religious beliefs, parents Laura and Tye keep their children separated from the outside world. As the children grow older and begin to ask questions Laura and Tye’s authoritarian ways grow stronger leading them down a path of child abuse, neglect and imprisonment. In order to keep their younger siblings safe and to free themselves from the shackles their parents have created the older children band together and risk a harrowing escape to alert authorities and save their family. Starring Mena Suvari, Greyston Holt, Natalie Jane, and Maddy Kane.

8/7c on Marry Go Round – 8/7c on Hallmark Abby is a successful executive moving to Paris and planning to marry Edward. Life is perfect until she learns her divorce to high school sweetheart Luke is not exactly official. Starring Amanda Schull and Brennan Elliott.

– 8/7c on

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)