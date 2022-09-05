Disney Fans, Meet National Geographic Expeditions

One of the hidden gems of Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox was a majority interest in National Geographic Partners. While Disney+ subscribers have noticed plenty of great Nat Geo content on the service, and everyone is familiar with the iconic magazine, some may not realize how Nat Geo is expanding Disney’s travel business.

While Disney has run Adventures by Disney for over 15 year, National Geographic Expeditions adds a second brand to Disney’s expedition portfolio. As Disney fans, we are familiar with what ABD promises. Disney guides who provide exceptional service, authentic experiences, hassle-free enhancements, and magical moments that are fun for kids, families, and adults.

But what does Nat Geo offer? We did some digging as to why you will want to add National Geographic Expeditions to your Disney travel rotation. The key advantage of traveling with National Geographic is that you will be on a trip that is infused with the expertise and research of the famed National Geographic Explorers that make the backbone of the National Geographic Society.

For example you could listen to a wildlife biologist explain every move of an elephant that is standing right in front of you. Or you could be gazing at prehistoric cave paintings alongside a paleontologist in France that brings context and culture to the experience. These Explorers are not only experts, but storytellers. As storytelling is the heart of every venture Disney undertakes, it fits right into the family.

The expeditions also provide special access to National Geographic Society-funded initiatives all around the world where travelers participate in reforestation efforts alongside researchers in Costa Rica. Or they could find themselves planting a giant clam in a marine sanctuary in Palau. Another itinerary features joining a primatologist in search of chimpanzees in Uganda.

Another thing that separates National Geographic Expeditions is that it is a vacation that gives back. A portion of the proceeds from every expedition supporting the work of National Geographic Explorers.Each and every year, the National Geographic Society awards more than 575 grants to scientists, educators, storytellers, conservationists, technologists who document the past, research the present, and find solutions for the future.

For more information on the myriad of options the National Geographic Expeditions features, you can check out their website and contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel. As the world opens up, take the opportunity to explore the diversity, history, and wonders of this great, big, beautiful world.