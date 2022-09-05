Zzzax of Life – Episode 58: She-Hulk – “The People vs. Emil Blonsky” and the Best MCU Sidekicks

Zzzax of Life – A Marvel Podcast from Laughing Place #58: She-Hulk – “The People vs. Emil Blonsky” and the Best MCU Sidekicks

Topics

Mack and Kyle discuss some of the latest Marvel news, including the return of Trevor Slattery, and break down the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. Then, Jess joins in for How Much is That Cameo? and a draft of the best MCU sidekicks.