Toy Review: Marvel “Spidey and his Amazing Friends” Season 2 Glow Webs Glow from Hasbro

Team Spidey is back with more adventures on Disney Junior in Season 2 of Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends. With Spidey, Miles, and Ghost-Spider getting upgraded with Glow Tech, a new line of toys form Hasbro allows kids to mean it when they say “Glow, Webs, Glow!” Hasbro was kind enough to send us an assortment of toys from the collection. Enjoy our latest unboxing video look for these for the preschool Spider-Man fan in your life.



(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The big new item is the Spider Crawl-R 2-in-1 Deluxe Headquarters Playset. It’s a large rolling vehicle that can convert into a 2-foot-tall HQ tower. It comes with a Spidey figure, a motorcycle (a ramp in the back allows it to slide out), musical instruments for a rock concert, three seats for 4-inch figures, and a web bumper to knock over villains. There’s even a storage compartment for all of the accessories, which can double as a web prison for villains who have been captured. Oh yeah, and a button on the side makes it light up and play sound effects and phrases from the series. This playset retails for $89.99.

Glow Tech comes to playtimes with the Miles Morales Glow Tech Techno Rider. Pressing the button on the three-wheeler causes the eyes to light up, with accompanying sound effects and phrases. The included Miles Morales figure has a transparent spider emblem on his chest and a hole in his back. When seated on the bike, a light shines through to make his spider emblem glow, too. This figure and vehicle bundle retail for $ 27.99.

They may not glow, but the Amazon Exclusive Team Spidey Change-N-Go Riders box set is a lot of fun. It comes with action figures of Spidey, Miles, and Ghost-Spider, plus a transforming vehicle for each. Spider legs fold out of the bottom of Spidey’s Web-Crawler, the wheels under Miles’ Techno-Racer can bend down to become a hoverbike, and Ghost-Spider’s Ghost-Copter can be a motorcycle by twisting the blades to put them underneath the carriage. This three-pack of two-in-one vehicles and figures is $57.99.

Electro joins the 4-inch action figure line and comes with a Lightning Bolt accessory that can be held in her hand or used as a glider. All of the individually packaged figures in this line retail for $ 5.59.

A new line of 9-inch Supersized figures are here and we received Miles Morales. Each figures has movable arms and head and comes with a web accessory that clips on their wrist. Each retails for $11.99 and this series also includes Spidey and Ghost-Spider.

New for roleplay is the Miles Morales Spider-Man Web Launcher with Nerf darts. This shaped rubber glove is the perfect size for a preschooler’s hand. After putting your hand inside and loading one of the soft darts, you pull back the launcher and press the “THWIP” button inside to send it flying. This item retails for $22.99.

Perfect for outdoor or bathtime play, the Spidey Water Web Glove can be submerged in water to fill up. Kids press the pad in their palm to “THWIP” out water webs. This role play item retails for $13.99.

See all of these cool new toys up-close in our unboxing video.