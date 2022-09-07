TV Recap — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Season 3, Episode 7 “Camp Prom”

It’s prom night at Camp Shallow Lake! The 70s have taken over through flower power decorations, psychedelic hairstyles, and enough bell bottoms to reboot Match Game. Yet, above all, there’s something that trumps prom this episode. Amidst the continued anxieties facing the wildcats, something has happened that I have waited for all season. SEB IS BACK! SEB IS BACK!

[slaps self] I’m fine, I’m fine. Really, I promise. You know who isn’t fine, however? Literally everyone else. Just a bucket of (understandable) issues and these poor beans need to work them out.

Maddox and Jet are still on rocky terms, even with the color war win in their back pockets, so Jet decides to pull out the big guns. He decides to call Maddie, Maddox’s ex-girlfriend, to have a familiar face at camp as a source of comfort. In theory, this makes sense. Maddox has openly explained her issues connecting with people all season long. Yet, at first glance, Maddox doesn’t feel like an ex is really the best choice for familiarity.

Jet questions his decision the entire night, worrying that he has made things worse yet again. Luckily for him, the two girls bond over their past, their present, and their future. Inspired by the conversation, Maddox joins near closing time to give a rousing speech to the campers. Jet is given a public apology and the siblings are back to being besties. A Camp Rock 2 duet byway of Soul Train helps seal the deal. (Seb and Carlos join in for good measure, since they are the sweetest and the cutest.)

Ricky is trying to slowly finish off his pre-18th birthday bucket list. He starts off the episode downing three entire pizzas as if he’s trying to reboot Man V. Food for the Travel Channel. When Carlos mentions how the filmed realization that he’s in love with Gina might show up in a trailer for the documentary sooner rather than later, the pizza is on the up-and-up, if you know what I mean. Amidst the craziness of the night, Ricky keeps trying to tell Gina about the moment and how he feels about her, but things keep ruining the opportunity. (Also, Carlos calls Ricky “his hero” for supporting him taking part in a camp tradition, checking off Ricky’s final bucket list item, because Carlos is the best when Seb is by his side!)

We must not forget the biggest moment of the episode: the downfall of Gina and EJ. While EJ, once again, ignores Gina to deal with directing business, Gina is coming to terms with how this relationship isn’t as strong as she once believed. Instead of taking the time to dance or de-stress, he does readings of the Frozen script with cast members mid-prom. (Can someone be toxically toxic?) The eventual conversation comes to fruition after the last dance of the night comes and goes. Gina is tired of being a maybe, and with that, their bond is broken. (Oh, and Seb runs in mid-convo, shocked at EJ’s name being Elton, while still being funny and delightful as always!)

Will Ricky tell Gina about his love for her? Will the show go off without a hitch? What will EJ’s future be without Camp Shallow Lake or East High to fall back on in the autumn? Will Seb stay to watch Carlos as Olaf?! Here’s hoping next week’s finale shares all of this and more!

Extra Credit:

My sweet, darling Seb and Carlos coming in with a Quibi joke at the end of the episode?! I love these boys more than many friends I have in real life.

Kourtney’s solo about overcoming her anxieties was quite delightful. More carefully curated harmonies in media, please.

This episode was g-a-y. Maddie and Maddox were cute. Seb and Carlos were perfect. Ashlyn was welcomed into the community. Oh, and Maddox may be falling for Ashlyn?! Call in Michelle Visage to preside, because this episode was a queer storytelling haven.

Shout-out to the costuming team for creating some phenomenal ensembles for the cast to rock at prom. I want to own them all right now.

I’m excited for the (fingers crossed) impending coupling of Gina and Ricky, but I am a bit worried for EJ. The boy doesn’t know what to do with his life and it is getting to him. What is his father going to say?!