What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – September 11th-17th

Here's your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases.

Top 5 of the Week

Monarch When: Sunday, September 11th at 8/7c on FOX What: A new country music drama starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel.

The Serpent Queen When: Sunday, September 11th at 8/7c on STARZ What: An eight-episode drama series is based on the best-selling book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France , by Leonie Frieda

The Handmaid's Tale When: Wednesday, September 14th on Hulu What: The 5th season of the EMMY-winning series starring Elisabeth Moss.

Atlanta When: Thursday, September 15th on FX What: The 4th and final season premiere of FX’s hit dramedy series from the mind of Donald Glover.

Girl in Room 13 When: Saturday, September 17th at 8/7c on Lifetime What: Anne Heche stars in this Lifetime Original Movie, not her final film role but the first to be released posthumously.



Sunday, September 11th

New TV Shows

American Gigolo – Series Premiere – 9/8c on SHOWTIME AMERICAN GIGOLO follows Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after his wrongful conviction release from 15 years in prison as he navigates his complicated relationships with his former lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol,Boardwalk Empire), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. While Julian struggles to reconcile the escort he was in the past and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O'Donnell,THE L WORD®: GENERATION Q) seeks the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison all those years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy along the way.Additional casting includes Lizzie Brocheré (Falling Water) as Isabelle, the heiress to a ring of sex workers; Gabriel LaBelle (Dead Shack) as Johnny, a younger version of Julian; Leland Orser (RAY DONOVAN) as Richard Stratton, a self-made tech billionaire; and guest star Wayne Brady (The Wayne Brady Show) as Julian’s best friend and mentor Lorenzo. Alex Fernandez (Runaways), Sandrine Holt (House of Cards), Yolonda Ross (THE CHI) and Melora Walters (Pen15) also guest star.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Monarch – Series Premiere – 8/7c on FOX In MONARCH, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN (Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, “Feud,” “Thelma & Louise”) and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” ALBIE ROMAN (multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins, “Old Henry”). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown NICOLETTE "NICKY" ROMAN (Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel, “Pushing Daisies”) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on The Serpent Queen – Series Premiere – 8/7c on STARZ “The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. Catherine’s tale unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons she’s learned to her new servant girl, Rahima (Sennia Nanua). At 14, the young, orphaned Catherine (Liv Hill) marries into the 16th-century French court. Despite her commoner status, her uncle Pope Clement (Charles Dance), has negotiated a large dowry and a geopolitical alliance in return for the union, and with it comes the expectation of many heirs. However, on her wedding night, Catherine learns that her new husband is in love with Diane de Poitiers (Ludivine Sagnier), a beautiful lady-in-waiting twice his age. With her future suddenly uncertain and with little hope of conceiving, Catherine must quickly learn who she can trust – both within her personal entourage of courtiers and the members of the royal court – while outmaneuvering anyone who underestimates her determination to survive at any cost.

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on Sister Wives – Season 17 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG Meet the Browns, a typical big American family except for the fact that the father, Kody, is a polygamist with four wives. Get an inside look at this unconventional family as they experience the ups and downs of living a polygamist lifestyle.

– Season 17 Premiere – 10/9c on TLC – Reality – TV-PG

New Movies

Finding Love in Big Sky – 7/6c on UPtv – NR An independent country girl accepts help from her ex-boyfriend to raise the funds needed to refurbish her beloved grandfather’s ranch.

To Her, With Love – 9/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – TV-G Two teachers fall for each other while saving their school's art department. Starring Skye P. Marshall and Tobias Truvillion with a cameo by Shanice Wilson-Knox.



Monday, September 12th

New TV Shows

74th Annual Emmy Awards – Special – 8/7c on NBC The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

– Special – 8/7c on 90 Day: The Single Life – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC Reality – TV-14 Six singles are dusting off their dating apps and diving back into the world of romance. Whether they are truly ready or not remains to be seen, but these singles are starting to mingle after their relationships crashed and burned. However, letting go of the baggage from their past international lovers proves difficult as they embark on a journey to navigate everything from first dates to falling in love again. Yearning to find their perfect partner with the help of friends, family, dating coaches, events and apps.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on TLC Reality – TV-14 Ada Twist, Scientist – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A series following the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Days of Our Lives – Season 58 – Streaming on Peacock For the first time ever, all new episodes of the 58-time Emmy Award-winning drama will debut on Peacock daily with the show’s robust library already available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers. The historic move to Peacock creates the ultimate destination for daytime fans to access the library, new episodes and Peacock Original “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” in one place.

– Season 58 – Streaming on Ghostober Preview Party – Special – 10/9c on Travel Channel – Variety – NR To celebrate the return of October, the Ghost Brothers, Jason Hawes and Cindy Kaza throw an office Halloween party, featuring sneak peeks of the lineup of scary shows and specials for the year's Ghostober.

– Special – 10/9c on Travel Channel – Variety – NR Halloween Baking Championship – Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-PG Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.

– Season 8 Premiere – 9/8c on Food Network – Competition – TV-PG War of the Worlds – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Epix – Sci-Fi – TV-MA In this multifaceted reimagining of the timeless classic by H.G. Wells, a catastrophic attack on Earth by intelligent extraterrestrial life forces the remainder of humanity to struggle for survival.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Epix – Sci-Fi – TV-MA

Tuesday, September 13th

New TV Shows

Academy of Country Music Honors – Special – 8/7c on FOX The 15th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS, dubbed “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient “Yellowstone.” Reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year and four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce will return for a second year to host the ceremony. Pearce also will grace the stage with a musical performance. Across the star-studded evening of live music and tributes, audiences will see additional performances from iconic country music artists, including ACM Award winner and Grammy nominee Trace Adkins, performing his cover of “A Country Boy Can Survive,” from the upcoming FOX country music drama MONARCH.

– Special – 8/7c on The Come Up – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Freeform “The Come Up” is a glimpse into the wildest feelings and vibrant moments that define coming-of-age in a post-pandemic New York. The series follows six young disruptors as they emerge from downtown New York to follow their dreams and pursue love and art on their own terms. The show follows the creative NYC underground, giving viewers an exclusive look into how the next generation of icons define themselves and how culture is created. The cast comprises a group of ambitious, action-oriented and diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise, including Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore and Sophia Wilson. Each person is thriving in their respective fields: modeling, fashion design, photography, acting and nightlife organizing.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix CD PROJEKT RED, the company behind the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, is producing the series with Rafał Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: Ronin) as Showrunner and Executive Producer, with Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor and Saya Elder serving as producers. The team at CD PROJEKT RED has been working on this new series since 2018. Acclaimed Japan-based animation company, Studio Trigger, will serve as the animation studio on the series and bring the world of Cyberpunk to life with their signature, vibrant style. Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will direct the series along with creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill la Kill), character designer and animation director Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Brand New Animal), and the adapted screenplay by Yoshiki Usa (GRIDMAN UNIVERSE series, Promare) and Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’). The original score will be composed by Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill series).

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG ig Hansen lures his family back to their Norwegian homeland hoping to build a new king crab fishing empire.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Reality – TV-PG Jo Koy: Live at the Los Angeles Forum – Special – Streaming on Netflix Returning to Netflix for his fourth original special, Jo Koy takes the stage at the iconic Los Angeles Forum. True to form, Jo gushes about his relationship with his teenage son along with sharing the struggles of living with sleep apnea and more.

– Special – Streaming on M*A*S*H: When Television Changed Forever 9/13/22 Reelz Special 9p

Wednesday, September 14th

New TV Shows

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix From his humble upbringing to stardom, Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández's whirlwind of a life and career is recounted over multiple decades.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Handmaid's Tale – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Heartbreak High – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix An incendiary mural exposes everyone's secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Lørenskog Disappearance – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix When a billionaire's wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on NFL Slimetime – Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Kids – TV-G Join Television host Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Dylan Gilmer with kids sports correspondent Dylan Schefter as the end zones become the “slime zones” and rewatch NFL highlights like you’ve never seen them before.

– Season 2 Premiere – 7/6c on Nickelodeon – Kids – TV-G Sins of Our Mother – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children. For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Broad Peak – Streaming on Netflix Broad Peak is based on the true events of Maciej Berbeka – the legendary Polish mountaineer, member of the Ice Warriors group, who wanted to reach the top of one of the most dangerous mountains in the world.

– Streaming on The Catholic School – Streaming on Netflix In 1975, three students at an all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a crime that shocks their classmates and community. Based on real events.

– Streaming on Hell of a Cruise – Streaming on Peacock Peacock Original documentary HELL OF A CRUISE peels back the curtain on the two-week, claustrophobic nightmare onboard the plague-ridden Diamond Princess at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film offers an inside look at the lives of thousands of passengers who were quarantined to their rooms as the virus spread to over 700 people onboard, becoming the world’s first COVID-19 hotspot. The film highlights how this traumatic cruise experience became the world’s first COVID-19 hotspot.

– Streaming on

Thursday, September 15th

New TV Shows

Atlanta – Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on FX Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they?

– Season 4 Premiere – 10/9c on Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Metallicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army. In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air. The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived!

– Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Dogs in Space – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix In the not-so-distant future, genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race. It’s a giant cosmic game of fetch, as the canines seek a planet that will save humanity and – more importantly – let them return to their beloved owners. This animated adventure-comedy series is created by Jeremiah Cortez, who is Executive Producer alongside Adam Henry. The series is produced in partnership with Atomic Cartoons.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Ghost Adventures – Season 27 Premiere – 10/9c on Travel Channel – Paranormal – TV-PG Ghost Adventures travels to Iowa to investigate 150-year-old Edinburgh Manor. Zak hears how a tall, dark entity known only as "The Joker" terrorizes people who enter the manor, including violently choking people.

The Light in the Hall – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Mystery – NR Cat is a journalist who has always been obsessed by the historic murder of Ela Roberts. Not just because the murdered girl was from the same town as Cat. But also because Ela had been part of Cat’s social circle of friends.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Mystery – NR Terim – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A doc series about the life and story of Fatih Terim, Turkish football player and famous coach. Loved and hated, from soldier to emperor: the rise of a football legend.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Vampire Academy – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock From executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal. VAMPIRE ACADEMY is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Dating Hell – 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 Divorced mom Hannah uses a popular dating app to find the wonderful Daniel. Soon after, Hannah’s babysitter is murdered and Hannah herself barely escapes an attempt on her life at work. It’s only when friend and neighbor Charlotte is killed that Hannah banishes Daniel. Someone wants her dead for certain, but what if it’s not Daniel? Candice Singleton, Rico Ball star.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-14 Speak No Evil – Streaming on Shudder Official Selection, Sundance Film Festival 2022. One family accepts an invitation to the rural home of another they met on holiday, only to find their lives altered in unexpected, deeply horrifying way. Directed by Christian Tafdrup.



Friday, September 16th

New TV Shows

The Brave Ones – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ntsiki Gasa (Sthandile Nkosi) is a mystical being reincarnated as a human who sets out to avenge her sister’s death. However, Ntsiki faces a powerful and determined enemy in Ayanda Mbatha (Nomalanga Nkosi), the ruthless wife of an equally heartless land-grabbing property developer, Luthando Mbatha, Tony Kgoroge, who has her own compelling reasons for exploiting the powers of The Brave Ones. To defeat her formidable enemies and save her family from destruction, Ntsiki must learn to use and harness her superpowers.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on CMT Giants: Vince Gill – Special – 9/8c on CMT – Music – NR “CMT GIANTS: Vince Gill” brings together Gill’s superstar friends, collaborators and some of the biggest names in music to honor him with performances of his most legendary hits, including Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Ricky Skaggs, with more to be announced. Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Rodney Crowell and Sting will also appear as special guests to share personal stories, reflect on their time working with Gill and speak to his forever impact on country music. The special will additionally feature an all-new sit down interview with Gill as he reflects personally on his career, his classic songwriting, musical influences and his future plans, all blended alongside rare photos, performance footage and interviews from the vault.

– Special – 9/8c on CMT – Music – NR Fate: The Winx Saga – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling “disappeared” and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they'll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick – Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Having been confined to their home shores for two years, Jeremy, James and Richard are finally back on the road for their first post pandemic road trip. This time the boys head for the icy wastes of the Scandinavian Arctic Circle with their three all time favourite rally bred cars to help get them through the snow.

– Season 5 Premiere – Streaming on The Great British Baking Show – Collection 9 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Great British Baking Show follows a group of amateur bakers as they compete against each other in a series of challenges, attempting to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. One contestant is eliminated each week, and the winner is selected from the contestants who reach the finals.

– Collection 9 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Kyra Berry, a 14 year old USA gymnast arrives in Australia to try and win a scholarship at an elite Gymnastics Academy. It's a second chance but also her last.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Los Espookys – Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Starring Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco and Fred Armisen, season two finds our charismatic LOS ESPOOKYS leader and gore enthusiast, Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco), haunted by the ghost of a beauty pageant queen, while Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti), enlists an old acquaintance to challenge the political status quo. Úrsula’s well-meaning sister, Tati (Ana Fabrega), is adjusting to her life as a newlywed, while balancing a new gig, and Renaldo’s ominous best friend, Andrés (Julio Torres), tries to find his place in the world after appeasing his inner demons (literally). Meanwhile, Uncle Tico (Fred Armisen) is searching for a new purpose after his valet career is derailed.

– Season 2 Premiere – 11/10c on Love is Blind – Season 2, Part 2 – Streaming on Netflix Netflix fan-favorite series LOVE IS BLIND is back! Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

– Season 2, Part 2 – Streaming on My Dream Quinceañera – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ My Dream Quinceañera follows three Southern Californian teens—Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada and Angelica Luna—who go through simultaneous fun and drama-filled journeys to celebrate the coming-of-age birthday parties of their dreams. New for the Paramount+ series, all three ladies will have the added help of expert quinceañera planner Maria Perez to help make all their quince wishes come true.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sago Mini Friends – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ The “Sago Mini Friends” series is based on the charming characters and artful designs featured in the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini. The series is an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville. In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things, big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Santo – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Santo is a thrilling crime, action, and intriguing thriller series that sometimes resembles terror. It tells the story of Santo, the world's most-wanted drug dealer whose face has never been revealed. Two police officers who go after him, Cardona (Bruno Gagliasso) and Millán (Raúl Arévalo), are initially radically opposed, but they will have to learn to collaborate and understand each other in order to solve the case and stay alive.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Do Revenge – Streaming on Netflix Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams). Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.

– Streaming on Drifting Home – Streaming on Netflix Raised like brother and sister, Kosuke and Natsume have been friends since childhood, but their relationship begins to strain in sixth grade after Kosuke's grandfather Yasutsugu passes away. One day during their summer vacation, Kosuke and his classmates sneak into an apartment complex that is scheduled to be demolished, and rumored to be haunted. Both Kosuke and Natsume grew up there, so the place holds a lot of memories for them. There, Kosuke stumbles into Natsume and is asked if he knows about the mysterious Noppo. But suddenly, they get caught up in a mysterious phenomenon. When they regain consciousness, they see a vast ocean before them. As the apartment complex drifts in a mysterious sea with Kosuke and the others on board, they band together to try and survive. There are tears and fights, and maybe even reconciliation. Will they be able to return to their previous world? A summer farewell journey begins…

– Streaming on Dying to Win – 8/7c on LMN – NR A gymnast gets caught in a web of lies when her mother and stepfather are found murdered in the family home.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR God's Country – Exclusively in Theaters When a college professor in the remote mountains of the American West confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. GOD’S COUNTRY is based on the short story “Winter Light” by James Lee Burke.

– Goodnight Mommy – Streaming on Prime Video When twin brothers arrive home to find their mother’s demeanor altered and face covered in surgical bandages, they begin to suspect the woman beneath the gauze might not be their mother.

– Streaming on Heathers: The Musical – Streaming on The Roku Channel – NR At Westerberg High, Veronica Sawyer is just another one of the nobodies dreaming of a better day. But when she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. Until JD shows up – the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that everyone fears being a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody…

– Streaming on The Roku Channel – NR I Used to Be Famous – Streaming on Netflix Vince used to be in the hottest boy band around. Now the troubled former popstar is alone and desperate. He dreams of making a comeback and starts performing in the streets of Peckham, in the hope that someone, anyone, will listen. An impromptu jam with Stevie, an autistic young drummer with an incredible gift for rhythm, sparks an unexpected friendship between the two misunderstood musicians. Together they form a unique bond through the power of music.

– Streaming on Jogi – Streaming on Netflix Amid tension in 1980s India, three friends of different faiths unite in a noble yet dangerous effort to save hundreds in their town.

– Streaming on Mija – Streaming on Disney+ Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry. Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams. For them, the pressure of success is heightened because it is their family’s hope for green cards and family reunification. Mija is a moving love letter to immigrants and their children. Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and dedication to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves.

– Streaming on Mirror, Mirror – Streaming on Netflix Employees at a cosmetics firm grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their company's anniversary party.

– Streaming on Pearl – Exclusively in Theaters Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year’s most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl finds her ambitions, temptations, and repressions all colliding in this stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of X’s iconic villain.

Running the Bases – Exclusively in Theaters When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A High School, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he's ever known. But as a man of faith, he soon faces extreme opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent.

– Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – Streaming on Netflix A documentary thriller on one of the biggest ever financial crimes. In a world exclusive, Financial Times Journalist, Dan McCrum, reveals the inside story of his 6 year investigation into the German Fintech company Wirecard and the dirty tricks that were deployed against him as he battled to expose a multi-billion euro fraud. A twisting tale, that takes in mafia, porn barons and the Russian intelligence agencies, demands answers of the company's CEO, awaiting trial, and its mysterious COO, now on the run.

– Streaming on The Woman King – Exclusively in Theaters In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life.



Saturday, September 17th

New TV Shows

Secret Origins of the Batwheels – Special – Streaming on HBO Max When Batman, Robin, and Batgirl are captured, the Batcomputer brings the Bat-Vehicles to life. The newly-minted Batwheels must defend the Batcave and face off with the Legion of Zoom – all without Batman’s help!

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Girl in Room 13 – 8/7c on Lifetime Inspired by actual events. Grace (Larissa Dias), became addicted to opioids after her doctor prescribed them for a sports injury at a very young age. After three stints in rehab, she is finally ready to turn her life around. Under the watchful eye of her mother, Janie (Anne Heche), Grace takes on a job at her family’s restaurant. But her past will not let her go and when her friend coerces her into meeting her former love interest and drug dealer, Richie (Max Montesi), she finds herself imprisoned in a hotel room with no way out. Held captive, Richie repeatedly violates Grace, forces her to consume drugs and alcohol, and starves her–all to break her down so that she becomes compliant and can be sold into human trafficking. Refusing to give up on her daughter, Janie starts an all-out hunt to find Grace. Directed by Elisabeth Rohm.

– 8/7c on Wedding of a Lifetime – 8/7c on Hallmark – NR A recently separated couple rekindles their romance when they are inadvertently entered into a nationally televised contest competing for an all-expenses-paid for wedding. Starring Jonathan Bennett and Brooke D'Orsay.

– 8/7c on Hallmark – NR

