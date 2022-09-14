A Great Way to Wrap Up D23 Expo Was With “Disney Princess The Concert”

D23 Expo was an action-packed weekend, to say the least. While there are many panels with information coming through, sometimes it’s nice to sit back and just enjoy a performance. That’s exactly the way many ended their D23 Expo 2022 experience.

On Sunday, Disney Princess The Concert took the stage, performing some of the most iconic Disney songs.

Syndee Winters made her Broadway debut as future-queen Nala in Disney’s The Lion King. She wowed the crowd by performing Shadowland from The Lion King. She inspired the crowd to never give up on your dreams, no matter what.

Anneliese van der Pol is a TV icon of the millennial generation, known for portraying Chelsea Daniels, Raven-Symoné’s best friend, on Disney Channel's series, That’s So Raven and Raven's Home. She was also the final actress to play Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. She beautifully performed many songs, including Journey to the Past from Anastasia.

Isabelle McCalla made her Broadway debut as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin after originating the role in the Aladdin national tour. She shared inspirational stories as well as incredible performances, including How Far I'll Go from Moana.

Susan Egan has made such an impact in theater and music. She headlined on Broadway as well as won multiple awards. She received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for Best Actress as the original Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. One of the songs she performed live was Mother Knows Best from Tangled, leaving the audience amazed.

Benjamin Rauhala was incredible on the piano as well as being extremely entertaining. He is one of the Broadway community's most trusted music directors and collaborators.

Adam J. Levy was recently seen in the first national tour of Waitress. He was a wonderful addition to the show and performed many songs, including A Whole New World alongside Isabelle McCalla.

The harmonizing was out of this world and if this tour is coming to your city, you won't want to miss it.