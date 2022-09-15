Social Reaction Roundup – “Star Wars: Andor”

We are just a few days away from the debut of the latest Star Wars series to come to Disney+, Andor. Some critics have been able to see the first four episodes of the series already and have posted their initial thoughts on social media.
Below is a round-up of some of the spoiler-free tweets we’ve come across…
Mike, our resident Star Wars expert, called Andor a “bold experiment” and “tonally different from anything that's come before in this franchise.”
For those that have been getting Star Wars fatigue, Andor is a breath of fresh air bringing something entirely new to the franchise:
The show is “cinematic” and “unafraid to take risks.”
Many are referencing just how adult Andor feels:
Andor is the “shot in the arm that the Star Wars franchise needed.”
Diego Luna brings an edge to the role of Cassian Andor:
By focusing small, Andor and Star Wars as a whole feels big:
About Andor:
- Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
- Luna recently participated in a virtual press conference to discuss his involvement in the series, both as an actor and as executive producer.
- Additionally, we have Q&A’s with other members of the cast and crew, including Genevieve O’Reilly, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller & Denise Gough, and series creator Tony Gilroy.
- Disney+ subscribers can get a special 9 minute look at the series with Andor: A Disney+ Day Special Look, now streaming.
- The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut next Wednesday, September 21st on Disney+.