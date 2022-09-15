TV Recap – She-Hulk Battles Titania in a Different Way in 5th Episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

Last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended on kind of a bummer (Jen’s words, not mine) by setting up a courtroom showdown between She-Hulk and Titania over the name “She-Hulk.” This week, we got to see that play out in a very different type of superpowered battle.

The episode opens with Jen seeing a commercial for Titania’s new “She-Hulk” line of beauty products, which is obviously a bit concerning for her. She also drives past a billboard for a She-Hulk pop-up with Ttiania’s face on it and hears a bunch of ads for it during a podcast she’s listening to. Later, sitting at home, Jen is startled by her cousin Ched when he bursts in the door and asks her to autograph a bunch of Titania’s She-Hulk products. She refuses and explains that those products have nothing to do with her, which prompts a very frustrating conversation about how trademarks work.

Jen and Nikki head to Titania’s pop-up and learn that her products are a sham before confronting her over the lawsuit. The confrontation does not go well for Jen as she ends up taking a picture for Titania and one of her fans. Back in her office, Jen and Nikki talk about the situation and Jen pretends to be over it but it’s very clear she is not.

Later, Pug comes to visit Nikki in her office and asks for a favor. He wants her to join him to wait in line for the Iron Man 3 sneakers so he can get two pairs. She says she needs a favor in return and tells him to connect her with a designer, or his “drip broker,” who has a connection with a designer who deals with superhuman clients.

Nikki and Pug visit a boba cafe that acts as a front for a superhero clothing business. After mildly offending the cashier, they get shown to a back room where he unveils a collection of knockoff Avengers merchandise. Or, should I say “Avongers” merchandise. He agrees to put them in contact with the designer if they buy some of his merchandise, which they do. Now dressed in “Avongers” merch, they have a conversation through the door with the designer, who immediately turns them away. Eventually, they lie to him and tell him their client is an Avenger. He agrees to set up an appointment for them.

Holliway questions Jen on the whole Titania situation and she tells him she’s going to take care of it. He tells her she is not going to be representing herself in this case and we see that Mallory Book is actually the one put on this case. Book is clearly a skilled lawyer and all business as she goes over their strategy. She also calls in Nikki, who definitely wasn’t lurking around the corner, and asks her to help Jen with her look. Nikki explains that she is already on that.

In the courtroom, Mallory manages to convince the judge that their countersuit against Titania has some merit and is tasked with proving that Jen had embraced the She-Hulk name and showed pattern of using it prior to the trademark. Now they just need to find that evidence.

Nikki and Jen arrive at their appointment with the designer, who we eventually learn is Luke Jacobson, a very minor character from Marvel Comics with a very different look. Luke initially refuses once again but Nikki entices him with the concept of designing a suit for a hulk. Jen tries to tell him she simply needs a business suit but he argues that he doesn’t do basic and wants to make something that meets all her needs.

Back at the office, Jen runs into one of her bad dates, who is apparently a client of Mallory’s. She is uncomfortable with this meeting but it later sparks an idea while she talks with Nikki. Jen realizes her She-Hulk dating profile is the evidence she needs to win the case against TItania, even if it means she needs to relive all of her bad dates.

In court, Mallory calls Jen’s old dates to the stand one by one. They all blatantly lie about their experiences but they do the job of providing the evidence needed to win the case. The judge finds in favor of She-Hulk, er… Jen Walters, and orders Titania to pull her products. Before she leaves, Titania assures Jen that this isn’t over.

Mallory agrees to let Jen buy her a drink as a thank you, which gets Jen excited. At a bar, they share their experiences as women in this field and Jen blurts out her excitement that they are friends now and immediately regrets it. Mallory finishes her drink and points out that Jen still needs better clothes.

Jen arrive’s at Luke’s studio and he brings out a rack of hanging garment bags. He hands one to Jen to try on and she disappears into a dressing room before expressing her excitement. He then hands her another bag and she questions if she’ll have an occasion for the second garment, but he shrugs her off. Luke then turns his attention to a box that has been left out and he immediately puts it aside, going on about client confidentiality. As the episode comes to a close, we see the box contains a yellow Daredevil helmet.

Interestingly, there is no tag at the end of this episode, despite their being one in each of the first four. It’s an odd choice and it almost feels as though the final scene was originally meant to be the tag. It would have been hard to follow that up with anything more exciting.

This was another great episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that shined the spotlight on some of the supporting characters more than had been done previously. Nikki and Pug could easily carry an entire episode and Mallory Book has become an interesting character as well. And of course, the exciting tease of Daredevil’s eventually appearance is a great way to wrap things up.

You can watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ now.