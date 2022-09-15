Video: “100 Years of Treasures from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library” Panel at D23 Expo 2022

Walt Disney Animation Studios says its Animation Research Library “conserves the artistic heritage of Walt Disney Animation Studios and serves as a resource to The Walt Disney Company for creative inspiration, research, brand enhancement and product development.”

And this past weekend at D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California, the Disney Animation Research Library held a fascinating panel presentation to discuss the ongoing efforts of the organization with accomplished panelists Howard Green (The Black Cauldron), Fox Carney (The Princess and the Frog), Scott Watts (Frankenweenie), Eric Goldberg (Fantasia 2000), Mark Henn (The Lion King), and Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid).

Watch "100 Years of Treasures from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library" panel at D23 Expo 2022:

D23 Expo advertised the Animation Research Library presentation as containing “never-before-seen clips, recording sessions, and live-action reference mark 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios as the Animation Research Library unveils newly digitized media from its collection and from its Oral History Project, in which the legends of animation have been interviewed.” All this was indeed accurate, and unfortunately Laughing Place was not permitted to record the projected video sections of the panel, though thankfully we are able to present to you the actual discussion in full.

It was indeed extremely interesting to watch and listen to these knowledgeable guests talk about their individual areas of expertise between showcasing never-before-seen-publicly clips of voice actors recording their internationally famous roles for Walt Disney Animation Studios features and interviews with animation industry professionals. Animator Eric Goldberg in particular had some terrific stories about working with Robin Williams on Aladdin, while Jodi Benson was there to relate anecdotes about collaborating with legendary songwriter Howard Ashman on The Little Mermaid.

