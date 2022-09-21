Disney+ Watch Guide: September 21st-27th

Experience the beginning of the resistance this week on Disney+ with the premiere of the new Star Wars series Andor, plus learn about some of the wonders of Earth in James Cameron’s nature series Super/Natural. Whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, September 21st

Andor – 3-Episode Premiere

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Super/Natural – All Episodes Streaming

Executive-produced by James Cameron and narrated by Academy Award®-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Power of the Dog"), this new series will utilize the latest scientific innovations and leading-edge filmmaking technology to reveal the secret powers and super-senses of the world’s most extraordinary animals, inviting viewers to see and hear beyond normal human perception to experience the natural world as a specific species does — from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

New Exclusives – Thursday, September 22nd

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 6

In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

New Exclusives – Monday, September 26th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 2 “Elvis Night” – Live at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, September 21st

Firebuds

Disney Junior launches their newest series with 12 episodes streaming on Disney+, following a team of children who aspire to be community helpers.

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

Episodes 11-18 complete Season 8 on Disney+.

New on Disney+ – Friday, September 23rd

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

A new National Geographic documentary film about the incredible rescue of 9 stranded giraffes on a shrinking island.

Spies in Disguise

Blue Sky Animation Studios’ 2019 animated feature with the voice talents of Tom Holland, Will Smith, and Reba McEntire.

The Call of the Wild

Harrison Ford stars in this 2020 adaptation of the classic novel, directed by Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch).

Library Highlights

75th Anniversary – Fun and Fancy Free

Mickey, Donald, and Goofy starred in their second animated feature in the “Mickey and the Beanstalk” segment of Fun and Fancy Free alongside “Bongo” on September 27th, 1947.

60th Anniversary – Almost Angels

Rivalries clashed on September 26th, 1962 when Tony joined the Vienna Boys Choir and the choir’s star singer became jealous. The film was paired with the first re-release of Lady and the Tramp.